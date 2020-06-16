TOP 10: Southern Downs most romantic winter retreats

WINTER WEEKENDS: Romantic getaways don’t need to be a drive away with this list.

THE mornings keep getting colder, there could be snow on the horizon — it seems rather than pack up the car and head towards crowded beaches, now is the best time to embrace the cosy climate and plan a romantic getaway somewhere a lot somewhere closer to home.

From destination locations to budget-friendly options, we’ve compiled the best way to score some brownie points this winter:

GRAND: The spectacular R on the Downs homestead at Yangan. Photo Bruce Partridge / Warwick Daily News

DIVE INTO COUNTRY LUXURY

EMBRACE the rural lifestyle without getting working hard at R on the Downs Rural Retreat.

Nestled deep in Yangan, it’s just far enough from home that all your worries will float away and with services such as secret gardens and libraries, it’s the place for a quick weekend of relaxation.

To book, contact (07) 4664 8587.

SNEAK IN A WINE TRAIL

WHAT better way to rejoice the relaxing of restrictions by taking a trip through one of Queensland’s best wine regions.

Under new coronavirus plans, most wineries are reopen for a limited sit-down tasting so book ahead to score a place.

Information offices such as Granite Belt Wine Country also provide maps so you don’t miss a spot along the way.

Spicer's Peak Lodge, Maryvale. Photo Michael Cormack / Warwick Daily News

TAKE AN ECO-TREK

IF time together isn’t complete without exploring the great outdoors as well — check out the impressive Scenic Rim Trail by Spicer’s Retreat.

A five day hike will have you spending some one-on-one time with nature and each other.

With most of the Main Range National Park’s Gondwana forces decreed a World Heritage Area, it’s an once in a life experience to share with someone special.

To book, contact 137742.

UNIQUE AIRBNB STAYS

THE two of you may be looking for something a bit more cosy and there’s no judgment for that.

Luckily, Airbnb has an assortment of superhosts around the region providing unique and secluded destinations.

Just check out The Winemaker’s Cottage in Ballandean, where a couple can enjoy a vineyard view and a wood fireplace, all within walking distance to Hidden Creek Winery & Cafe.

Take a stroll at Leslie Dam

PICNIC AT LESLIE DAM

IT MAY sound like an odd suggestion — but take the advice on this one.

Hop in the car, bring along some nibblies, and your dog if you don’t mind furry company.

Whether it is canoeing, boating, or simply a picnic — Leslie Dam is the closest Warwick has to a beach and a peaceful date spot at that.

SOAK IN SOME SPA TIME

THERE’s truly nothing like treating yourself — especially if you can do it with your significant other.

And if relaxation is what you’re after. Allora’s Wild Sage Collective may just be what you’re looking for, with amazing remedial messages and saunas available.

Owner Jamie McMillan offers a bunch of different packages, so call (07) 4666 2263 to find out which is best for you.

Autumn is magical in this Tannymorel tree lined street

TAKE THE SCENIC ROUTE

WHAT’S a true relationship without some cute couple pictures for the ‘gram?

While the Southerns Downs boasts a range of scenic locations to take a snap at — this time of year you can’t go past Tannymorel.

Lined with breathtaking foliage, autumn and winter is the best time to catch the beauties in full orange bloom.

To truly take advantage of the moment. why don’t you also invite along one of Warwick’s many gifted photographers to capture memories that will last a lifetime.

CUDDLE UP AT MT TABOR

WHILE Warwick has many spectacular look outs, none really beat Mt Tabor.

Grab a coffee from your favourite cafe, a jacket (especially if you’re heading out for sunset) your loved one and you’re good to go.

Bonus points if you make a personalised playlist to go alone.

Exterior of the impressive Abbey of the Roses.

A NIGHT FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS

KNOWN as one of the region’s hottest wedding spots, a night stay at Abbey of the Roses could lead to a lot more than kisses.

With its historic setting and luxury interior, the converted has become particularly busy over the past couple of months with couples seeking a getaway so make sure you book in advance on (07) 4661 9777.

MEET UP WITH OTHER CUTIES

THERE would be no true end to this list without including the cuddliest option of all.

Cranky’s Farm is registered charity rehoming neglected farm animals, and is open to private visits.

While it may be a stop that pulls at the heartstrings, it will also guarantee in plenty of cute snuggles for the both of you.