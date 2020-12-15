TOP 10: The most expensive houses sold in 2020

MOST EXPENSIVE: The Warwick houses with the most expensive prices.

MOST EXPENSIVE: The Warwick houses with the most expensive prices.

WHILE coronavirus dealt the real estate world some troubles in 2020, the latter half saw more buyers seeking out a rural tree change than ever before.

From country escapes to heritages homes, here are the prime real estate sales that made Warwick look twice:

771 LOGAN RD CLIFTON – $3.1 MILLION

This 314.6ha property was better known for its breeding of F1 wagyu cattle when it went under the hammer in September.

Seven paddocks and three dams complemented the lofty two-storey brick home which also included a paved entertaining area.

129 LORENZ RD CLIFTON – $1.365 MILLION

This property was the definition of idyllic views.

A renovated four bedroom farmhouse looking out onto 370 acres and sweeping views of Clifton valley.

It was no surprise then when this cattle property sold in November for this whopping price.

90 COBONS RD LOCH LOMOND – $1.325 MILLION

A lifestyle property with a lot to love and an award-winning design by the renowned Bradfield Building’s Peter Bradfield and team, went under the hammer this year.

With 264 acres of lush farming land, it was the perfect find for a pair wanting to retire in style when it was sold earlier this month.

622 SOUTH BRANCH RD MARYVALE – $1.1 MILLION

‘Paragon’ was situated in a perfect position for a competitive sale in March.

Located only 128 km west of Brisbane, 35km to the east of Warwick and 10 minutes to Spicers Peak Lodge, this 514.5 acre block was a mix of alluvial cultivation paddocks and prime cattle grazing country.

It also boasted spectacular views across Cunninghams Gap and Spicers Gap.

115 CURTAIN Ave MURRAYS BRIDGE – $1 MILLION

This beautiful circa 1900s home was moved from Indooroopilly in 1985 to its present location where it was fully renovated.

Two titles were for sale under this listing, resulting in a whopping 140.4Ha up for grabs.

It was sold in June.

333 BEUTEL RD KINGS CREEK – $860,000

Known as KD Rural, this property turned out to be a top seller due to its irrigation licence.

With over 64Ha and an updated two-storey home set on the farming land, it was a no-brainer for buyers when it sold earlier this month.

388 SOUTH BRANCH RD MARYVALE – $840,000

Another find in Maryvale, this property overlooks Miller Vale Creek and the surrounding verdant mountains.

It also came with its own horse arena, cattle yard and vet area.

Like the previous South Branch Rd, the views were no question as to why it sold in March.

3 AMARINA Ave SLADEVALE – $830,000

Listed with the tagline ‘when only the best will do’, this property didn’t fail to impress buyers in August.

Situated on a secluded 8950sqm, block with sweeping views over rural land and Warwick, the modern home also boasted five built-in bedrooms, a master bedroom with ensuite, a walk-in-robe and French doors.

15290 CUNNINGHAM HIGHWAY WHEATVALE – $790,000

This Wheatvale property was highly sought for its perfect lifestyle block assets.

Sitting on 117.36ha, the double brick homestead has five bedrooms, a large enclosed entertainment area, and excellent water security with steel cattle yards.

The property was sold in April.

LOT/186 GLENVALE ROAD LESLIE DAM – $790,000

When it comes to a tree change, this 39.56ha property had it all.

Boasting an expansive frontage to Lake Leslie, this lifestyle property had direct access from your property to the waters edge and just enough space for a perfect hobby farm.

It was no wonder then why this property was snagged up in September.