Top 10 times Warwick made national news

Southern Down Steam Railway vice president Bob Keogh channels former Prime Minister Billy Hughes in the lead up to the 100th aniiversary of the infamous Warwick egg-throwing incident.

THE Daily News has long been chronicling the every- day news of the Rose City.

But what about the times Warwick has made it into the national news?

From royal visits to disease outbreak, here are the top 10 times our town has been in the spotlight of Australian media.

1. Egg throwing incident

THE significance of the "Warwick incident” of 1917 to the formation of the Australian Commonwealth Police will be celebrated by the organisation, due to turn 100 in 2017.

The event occurred as the then Prime Minister William Morris Hughes was addressing a crowd at the Warwick railway station and a man in the crowd threw an egg dislodging the Prime Minister's hat.

Hughes ordered his arrest but the Queensland State Police allegedly refused to carry out the order. The first commissioner for Australian Commonwealth Police was appointed eight days later.”

The 1917 anniversary will be celebrated in Warwick on November 18.

The AFP was formed in 1979 by the merger of the ACP, Australian Capital Territory Police and Federal Narcotics Bureau.

2. McCulkin Murders

WARWICK man Vincent O'Dempsey was convicted in May of the 1974 murders of Barbara McCulkin and her two daughters, Vicki and Leanne - one of the longest cold cases in Queensland history.

Known as the Angel of Death, O'Dempsey reportedly opened up to his associate Warren McDonald, who he was working with on a large cannabis crop.

When they were driving to Warwick in 1997, O'Dempsey boasted to Mr McDonald that he killed the McCulkins but would never be charged.

O'Dempsey and his co-accused, Garry Reginald Dubois, both plan to appeal their convictions.

Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne. The family disappeared in 1974. Contributed

3. Jockey killed at Allman Park

JOCKEY Heidi McNeich, 24, died after her mount, Little Cavalier, fell during a race at Allman Park in July of 1996.

McNeich was thrown after her horse fell during a 1.1 km sprint.

She was taken to Warwick Hospital and then flown to another hospital in Brisbane where she died later that night.

She is the only jockey to ever die from a fall at the racing club.

On the same weekend, jockey David Wilkes was killed after falling from his horse at Toowoomba.

4. Equine influenza outbreak

WARWICK was caught up in an outbreak of equine influenza in 2007.

The first case of EI in Australia was confirmed in a stallion at Eastern Creek on 24 August. The positive test resulted in the lockdown of about 60 horses at the Eastern Creek (Sydney) and Spotswood (Melbourne) quarantine stations.

On August 26 about 300 horses were released from the Narrabri Showground where campdraft competitions were held.

By the next day, more than 400 horses on 50 NSW properties were quarantined after showing symptoms.

A horse trials event at the Morgan Park Equestrian Centre was locked down after 20 infections were confirmed.

ANALYSING DATA: A veterinarian collecting a blood sample from a horse for lab testing during the 2007 equine influenza outbreak in Australia. Photo: NSW Department of Primary Industries (Please make sure Primary Industries is acknowledged). NSW Department of Primary Indust

5. Youths face court for 'satanic rituals'

IN THE 1980s, two youths appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court on charges linked to the slaughter of sheep and goats in the Warwick district.

The two boys, both aged 17 at the time, were charged with unlawfully killing, wounding and maiming 42 sheep and eight goats in August, 1986.

The dead and wounded animals were found on a Warwick property and at a local high school.

An undercover policeman, Stewart Wilson, told the court that he had been put in the Warwick watchhouse overnight with one of the teenagers who had told him he was a satanist.

He said that he had asked the teen what he was in for and he told the policeman he had been charged with killing the sheep.

The teenager was alleged to have said: "Yeah, I wish 1 hadn't done it now”, before going on to say "I even drank the blood of the sheep.”

6. Webcke mourns loss of his father

BACK in 1994 Queensland rugby league legend Shane Webcke's career and life were put on hold after his dad was killed at work at Warwick's wool mills.

"My father Tom was killed in a work accident a few hours after the third State of Origin match of the 1994 season,” Mr Webcke wrote.

His father was buried in the cemetery at Leyburn, where the football star had grown up.

Myron (Tom) Leslie Webcke father of Shane Webcke served in the Royal Australian Navy between 1963 and 1974, including three deployments to Vietnam. Elyse Wurm

7. Witchcraft behind killings

IT IS unclear whether witchcraft has a strong following in Australia, but a much-publicised incident that occurred in the Rose City more than two decades ago supposedly had links to the "dark art''.

In 1990, some young people broke into a paddock and butchered numerous sheep and other animals. Investigations revealed that the offenders were influenced by witchcraft.

8. Royal visits to the Rose City

IN 1959 Princess Alexandra visited Queensland for the state's centenary celebrations.

She arrived on August 18 and after fulfilling a number of official duties in Brisbane over the next four days, the princess later presented the Queen's Cup at a race meeting at Eagle Farm.

On August 22, she departed for Risdon homestead, near Warwick.

It was there she got in some recreational horse riding before attending the official functions at Warwick and Toowoomba to start her regional tour, which she wrapped up on September 4 and departed Sydney on September 9.

Prince Edward had paid a visit to Warwick in 1920 where he visited the Boy Scouts troop at the Warwick Train Station.

Princess Alexandra horse riding at Risdon near Warwick. State Library of Queensland

9. Rinehart beefs up

THE country's richest woman made headlines earlier this year when she premiered her new Wagyu beef brand, 2GR, at Warwick's John Dee abattoir.

Gina Rinehart was again in the news when she bought out the Maydan cattle feedlot at Bony Mountain last month.

10. Inland rail makes track

WARWICK could be put on the map if it chosen as the preferred route for the multi-billion Melbourne to Brisbane inland freight line.

Mayor Tracy Dobie has pushed to have the rail route come closer to Warwick, though Millmerran has been highlighted as an option.

"There's existing line already to Warwick and then from Warwick to Toowoomba, whereas going via Millmerran the rail is all new,” she said.