Top 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

Matt Hardy in possession for the Warwick 1 mixed team in a game against Tara at the Cunningham Polocrosse Club carnival.

Matt Hardy in possession for the Warwick 1 mixed team in a game against Tara at the Cunningham Polocrosse Club carnival.

The Rose City has locked in another jam-packed weekend of massive events, with plenty to keep residents of all ages entertained in the final weekend of school holidays.

From epic sports carnivals to art exhibitions and community festivals, the huge variety of activities will keep you out and about all weekend.

Check out the top 10 events in Warwick this weekend.

BARASTOC INTERSTATE SERIES

Polocrosse is making a triumphant return to Morgan Park after a nearly two-year hiatus with the Barastoc Interstate Series and Shell Cup Carnival this weekend.

The three-day carnival will bring more than 600 elite athletes from across the country to compete in Warwick, with representatives from each of the Southern Downs' local clubs to feature in the state teams.

Games will continue into the evening on both Friday and Saturday, with food vendors and live entertainment available.

WHEN: Friday - Sunday, games begin 8am

WHERE: Warwick Polocrosse Club at Morgan Park

COST: $30 weekend pass - click here to book

GIN NIGHT FOR A CAUSE

The Warwick Hotel is hosting a gin and cocktail night to spark a conversation around women's health, hoping to raise community awareness and support for chronic conditions such as endometriosis, infertility, and pelvic pain.

A wide variety of drinks will be available with live entertainment from local artist V Miiller until late in the evening.

WHEN: Friday from 6pm - late

WHERE: Warwick Hotel

COST: Free entry, menu prices vary

Shirely Haddrill mans the Southern Downs Ark stall.

STARS OF THE BLOCK AT STORE GRAND OPENING

Andersen's Warwick owners Mike and Christine Smith are inviting the Warwick community to check out their new Beaumont Tiles store at its official launch on Saturday.

The Block stars Jimmy and Tam will be stopping in for the big event and a free coffee and pie van will be on site.

All tiles will also be discounted for the day, so is the perfect time to kickstart the renos you have been dreaming about.

WHEN: Saturday from 9am

WHERE: Andersen's/Beaumont Tiles, 46 Wood St

COST: Free

ADOPT-A-CAT STALL

If you're looking for a new addition to your home, Southern Downs ARK is bringing "cats galore" to its adopt-a-cat pop-up shop in Warwick.

The stall at Aquabird Pet Centre will have plenty of felines looking for their fur-ever homes.

WHEN: Saturday, 9am - 2pm

WHERE: Aquabird Pet Centre

COST: Free entry

OPEN DAY AND BOOT SALE

Regency Park Retirement Village is inviting community members of all ages to the weekend "fun day out" at their Warwick facility.

The event will include plenty of bargains at the car boot sale, along with a barbecue with residents or a tour of the retirement village.

WHEN: Saturday, 8am - 1pm

WHERE: Regency Park Retirement Village

COST: Free entry

ROTARY BOOK SALE

The Rotary Sunrise Club of Warwick is kicking off its massive annual book sale this weekend, with hundreds of items up for grabs.

Each book will only set you back a gold coin, so you can stock up your library for a fraction of the usual price.

WHEN: Every day from 9am - 4pm

WHERE: 50 Albion St

COST: Free entry, books $1 - $2.

Former Warwick Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise president David Kemp with Laureen Vanderwolf at the club's Big Book Sale in the Warwick Railway Station goods shed.

ART EXHIBITION OPENING

Warwick artist Sue Hamlet is opening her new exhibit 'Hopescapes' in the Warwick Art Gallery this weekend.

Art enthusiasts will be able to take in the works in the Orange Wall Gallery for more than a month, with the exhibit wrapping up in May.

WHEN: Official opening on Saturday at 2pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free entry

MORGAN PARK RIDE DAY

Morgan Park Raceway is hosting another Champion's Ride Day this weekend, encouraging motorcyclists of all abilities to take a test drive on the Warwick track.

The ride days are non-competitive. All attendees must have a motorbike licence, and can either bring their own bike and leathers or hire those available on the day.

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, 8am - 4pm

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: $350 for weekend pass. Click here to book

Queensland Firebird player Rudi Ellis shares a laugh with Pheonix Fierce players and cousins Marutta Gulplil, 9, Nahlia Moke, 8, and Mya Moke, 11. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE / News Regional Media

FIREBIRDS VISIT WARWICK

Some of the state's sporting elite will hit the Rose City this weekend, with Queensland Firebirds players bringing their 2021 regional tour to the Warwick Netball Association.

Children aged five - 18 from across the region will receive tips and tricks from some of Netball Queensland's top coaches alongside some of the team's players.

WHEN: Sunday, 10am - midday

WHERE: Warwick Netball Association at Barnes Park

COST: $45 per child. Click here to book

HEART OF HERITAGE FESTIVAL

St Mark's Anglican Church is also making its post-COVID return this weekend with its Heart of Heritage Festival, which is run in conjunction with the National Trust Queensland.

The day out will include a showcase of the church's impressive quilt display, guided tours, and a baroque concert.

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm - 4pm

WHERE: St Mark's Anglican Church

COST: Gold coin donation for quilt exhibition, baroque concert is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Contact heritagetickets.stmarks@gmail.com to book.

RUGBY LEAGUE AT HOME

The Warwick Cowboys are playing their first home game of the 2021 TRL season in an all-day blockbuster against the Oakey Bears at Father Ranger Oval.

The U18s and reserve-grade men's sides will take the field before the ultimate men's A-grade clash.

WHEN: Sunday, first kick-off at 11.30am

WHERE: Father Ranger Oval

COST: $5 entry