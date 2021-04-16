Top 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend
The Rose City has locked in another jam-packed weekend of massive events, with plenty to keep residents of all ages entertained in the final weekend of school holidays.
From epic sports carnivals to art exhibitions and community festivals, the huge variety of activities will keep you out and about all weekend.
Check out the top 10 events in Warwick this weekend.
BARASTOC INTERSTATE SERIES
Polocrosse is making a triumphant return to Morgan Park after a nearly two-year hiatus with the Barastoc Interstate Series and Shell Cup Carnival this weekend.
The three-day carnival will bring more than 600 elite athletes from across the country to compete in Warwick, with representatives from each of the Southern Downs' local clubs to feature in the state teams.
Games will continue into the evening on both Friday and Saturday, with food vendors and live entertainment available.
WHEN: Friday - Sunday, games begin 8am
WHERE: Warwick Polocrosse Club at Morgan Park
COST: $30 weekend pass - click here to book
GIN NIGHT FOR A CAUSE
The Warwick Hotel is hosting a gin and cocktail night to spark a conversation around women's health, hoping to raise community awareness and support for chronic conditions such as endometriosis, infertility, and pelvic pain.
A wide variety of drinks will be available with live entertainment from local artist V Miiller until late in the evening.
WHEN: Friday from 6pm - late
WHERE: Warwick Hotel
COST: Free entry, menu prices vary
STARS OF THE BLOCK AT STORE GRAND OPENING
Andersen's Warwick owners Mike and Christine Smith are inviting the Warwick community to check out their new Beaumont Tiles store at its official launch on Saturday.
The Block stars Jimmy and Tam will be stopping in for the big event and a free coffee and pie van will be on site.
All tiles will also be discounted for the day, so is the perfect time to kickstart the renos you have been dreaming about.
WHEN: Saturday from 9am
WHERE: Andersen's/Beaumont Tiles, 46 Wood St
COST: Free
ADOPT-A-CAT STALL
If you're looking for a new addition to your home, Southern Downs ARK is bringing "cats galore" to its adopt-a-cat pop-up shop in Warwick.
The stall at Aquabird Pet Centre will have plenty of felines looking for their fur-ever homes.
WHEN: Saturday, 9am - 2pm
WHERE: Aquabird Pet Centre
COST: Free entry
OPEN DAY AND BOOT SALE
Regency Park Retirement Village is inviting community members of all ages to the weekend "fun day out" at their Warwick facility.
The event will include plenty of bargains at the car boot sale, along with a barbecue with residents or a tour of the retirement village.
WHEN: Saturday, 8am - 1pm
WHERE: Regency Park Retirement Village
COST: Free entry
ROTARY BOOK SALE
The Rotary Sunrise Club of Warwick is kicking off its massive annual book sale this weekend, with hundreds of items up for grabs.
Each book will only set you back a gold coin, so you can stock up your library for a fraction of the usual price.
WHEN: Every day from 9am - 4pm
WHERE: 50 Albion St
COST: Free entry, books $1 - $2.
ART EXHIBITION OPENING
Warwick artist Sue Hamlet is opening her new exhibit 'Hopescapes' in the Warwick Art Gallery this weekend.
Art enthusiasts will be able to take in the works in the Orange Wall Gallery for more than a month, with the exhibit wrapping up in May.
WHEN: Official opening on Saturday at 2pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery
COST: Free entry
MORGAN PARK RIDE DAY
Morgan Park Raceway is hosting another Champion's Ride Day this weekend, encouraging motorcyclists of all abilities to take a test drive on the Warwick track.
The ride days are non-competitive. All attendees must have a motorbike licence, and can either bring their own bike and leathers or hire those available on the day.
WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, 8am - 4pm
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
COST: $350 for weekend pass. Click here to book
FIREBIRDS VISIT WARWICK
Some of the state's sporting elite will hit the Rose City this weekend, with Queensland Firebirds players bringing their 2021 regional tour to the Warwick Netball Association.
Children aged five - 18 from across the region will receive tips and tricks from some of Netball Queensland's top coaches alongside some of the team's players.
WHEN: Sunday, 10am - midday
WHERE: Warwick Netball Association at Barnes Park
COST: $45 per child. Click here to book
HEART OF HERITAGE FESTIVAL
St Mark's Anglican Church is also making its post-COVID return this weekend with its Heart of Heritage Festival, which is run in conjunction with the National Trust Queensland.
The day out will include a showcase of the church's impressive quilt display, guided tours, and a baroque concert.
WHEN: Sunday, 2pm - 4pm
WHERE: St Mark's Anglican Church
COST: Gold coin donation for quilt exhibition, baroque concert is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Contact heritagetickets.stmarks@gmail.com to book.
RUGBY LEAGUE AT HOME
The Warwick Cowboys are playing their first home game of the 2021 TRL season in an all-day blockbuster against the Oakey Bears at Father Ranger Oval.
The U18s and reserve-grade men's sides will take the field before the ultimate men's A-grade clash.
WHEN: Sunday, first kick-off at 11.30am
WHERE: Father Ranger Oval
COST: $5 entry