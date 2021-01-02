TOP 10: Warwick’s biggest 2020 court cases

From alleged murders to shootings and break-ins, these were Warwick’s biggest court cases in 2020.

FROM alleged murder to shootings and “brutal” home invasions, there’s no denying that shocking crimes and court cases were some of Warwick’s biggest talking points over the past year.

These are the Rose City’s top 10 biggest court cases to take place in 2020.

WOMAN FRONTS COURT ON CHILD MURDER CHARGE

Lisa Rose Halcrow was arrested in February over the alleged murder of young Connor Horan.

The Warwick woman drove the unconscious two-year-old to the hospital, saying he fell down the stairs while she was babysitting him in August 2018.

CPR was performed on Connor for more than half an hour, but he died from severe head and internal injuries.

The 40-year-old is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, and contravening a police requirement.

She has been in police custody ever since her arrest and is yet to enter a plea.

Ms Halcrow’s matter will next be mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court in February.

ALLEGED MURDER ON GLEN RD

Benjamin James Nunns was charged with murder in April after a 38-year-old Warwick man suffered a fatal gunshot wound at a Glen Rd house.

Mr Nunns allegedly got into an argument with the victim over the course of “casual drinks”, which led to the 30-year-old hitting the other man over the head repeatedly with an object before shooting him in the face.

It is alleged Mr Nunns broke into another home only 300m away from the scene, where he was located and arrested.

The 30-year-old was charged with murder, burglary, and entering with intent, and has been in police custody since his arrest.

His matter is set to next appear before the courts in February.

Two Warwick men were given jail time over the brutal home invasion. Photo: Ebony Graveur

BRUTAL HOME INVASION EARNS WARWICK MEN JAIL TIME

Two men who carried out a violent home invasion while “in the grips of meth” were slapped with a hefty jail sentence in the Warwick District Court last May.

Jason Corey Brackin, 30, and Bailey Adam Dennison, 20, first caused trouble on September 9, 2019, when they were turned away twice from a Warwick house where they’d hoped to buy “crack”. Brackin broke down the front door with an axe on the second occasion.

The pair and a third accomplice were armed with knives when they broke into the same house on September 19, 2019, threatening to violently assault all those inside.

Dennison threatened to kill one resident before slashing his face with a large chef’s knife.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count each of wilful damage, armed burglary with company, armed robbery with personal violence, and wounding.

Dennison was sentenced to five years’ jail and Brackin had three years added to his seven-year suspended sentence. Both will be eligible for parole in May this year.

71YO ALLEGEDLY CLUBS WIFE, LEADS COP ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE

A 71-year-old man was charged with 14 “serious” domestic violence offences after he allegedly clubbed his wife in her home.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard that on July 12, the man allegedly broke into his 68-year-old wife’s Brisbane home and bashed her with a wooden bat before leaving in a red ute.

The 71-year-old allegedly fled to Warwick where he evaded arrest, leading multiple police units on a high-speed pursuit across the Southern Downs.

He is charged with common assault, entering with intent, threats, deprivation of liberty, unlawful stalking, evading police, and contravening a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Julian Noud denied the 71-year-old’s application for bail due to the “nature and seriousness” of the alleged offences.

The man will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

MAN AVOIDS JAIL AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO 3000+ CHILD ABUSE IMAGES

Warwick 22-year-old Rage Moloney walked free from court despite pleading guilty to possessing more than 3000 files of child exploitation material.

Police raided Moloney’s home in July 2019, where they found the child abuse material on his laptop and two external hard drives.

The Warwick District Court heard hundreds of the images and videos fell into the “most heinous category”, showing adults sexually abusing young children.

Judge Dennis Lynch denounced the 22-year-old’s crimes as “shocking and horrendous”, and said they perpetuated the “disgusting sexual abuse of very young children”.

Moloney pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child exploitation and was sentenced to 12 months’ jail, which was immediately suspended for three years.

MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN ‘CHEERY’ WARWICK ST

Warwick man Dwayne Thomas Andrew Watts was charged with murder in September after Mark Ireland, aged 54, was killed at a Hope St residence.

It is alleged the pair and several other people spent the afternoon together, with an argument erupting between the two men at about 5pm.

The conflict allegedly escalated to a physical altercation, during which Mr Ireland sustained fatal wounds to his face and head from a “long-bladed weapon”.

Mr Watts has been in police custody since his arrest and is yet to enter a plea.

His matter is next expected to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court in February.

WARWICK MAN CHARGED OVER 12-HOUR ROOFTOP SIEGE

Warwick man Nathan Thomas Yeo was arrested in October over a dramatic rooftop siege, which saw emergency services stake out an industrial area for about 12 hours.

The 29-year-old Mr Yeo allegedly led police on a minor pursuit that ended with his gold Holden Commodore catching fire at about 5am on October 1.

Hours later at about 10.30am, police were called to Oak Ave and King St where Mr Yeo allegedly climbed onto the roof of industrial buildings, armed with a knife and threatening violence.

He was removed from the roof and arrested at about 11pm that night.

Yeo is charged with serious assault of a police officer, threatening violence, unregulated high-risk activities, breaching a bail condition, and several driving offences.

He has been in police custody since his arrest and will next appear in court in January.

COUPLE CHARGED OVER LESLIE DAM SHOOTING

Warwick man Scott Richard Allen was charged for allegedly shooting a 35-year-old man at Leslie Dam in November.

Detectives allege the 25-year-old Mr Allen got into an argument with the other Warwick man, then returned his car and grabbed a firearm, with which he shot the 35-year-old in the leg.

Monique Sarah Deighton, 37, who is alleged to be the partner of Mr Allen, was arrested in relation to the same incident only days later.

Both Mr Allen and Ms Deighton are each charged with possessing a shortened firearm, dangerous conduct with a weapon, and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Neither co-accused applied for bail.

WARWICK DAD FRONTS COURT OVER ALLEGED ARMED BREAK-IN

Damian James Lane, 29, was arrested last month over his alleged involvement in a “violent disturbance” at a Rosenthal Heights home on December 5.

He is charged with break and enter, going armed to cause fear, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and unlicensed driving.

The 29-year-old Warwick dad pleaded guilty to the unlicensed driving charge at his first appearance in Warwick Magistrates Court on December 10.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for a further six months for the unlicensed driving offence.

The 29-year-old did not apply for bail and was transferred to custody for Brisbane. He will next appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on February 17.

THREE FACE COURT OVER ALLEGED $6M DRUG OPERATION

Three people allegedly involved in a $6 million drug operation near Warwick fronted court in December, with nearly 40 charges between them.

Lien Thi Tran, Van Thanh Tran, and Hoang Viet Vu were first arrested by Warwick detectives in March 2019 over their alleged involvement in a massive marijuana farm on an Old Talgai property.

Ms Lien Tran, Mr Van Tran and Mr Vu all face two charges each of producing and possessing dangerous drugs, along with a further six charges each of possessing items used in connection with a crime or drug offence.

Ms Lien Tran is also charged with two evasion offences.

The trio were granted bail in the Supreme Court on April 18, 2019.

All matters are next scheduled to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on February 17, though the cases could progress to a higher court before that date.