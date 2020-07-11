TOP 10: Warwick’s cheapest homes revealed

BUDGET LUXURY: Inside 49 Myall Ave, which is going for a ridiculously cheap $189,000.

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to own a Warwick home, there's never been a better time.

With new Federal Government initiatives such as the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, prospective buyers now only need a 5 per cent deposit.

Adding to that is the jaw-droppingly low price of living around the region, with the average home going for $245,000.

However, that doesn't mean buyers can't also get away with steals under $150,000.

Here are ten of the cheapest properties in Warwick currently available for sale:

10) 49 Myall Ave, Warwick

PRICE: $189,00

DESCRIBED as a neat and tidy house close to the CBD, this newly renovated home is situated on a 931 sqm block.

The two bedroom home also has a spacious lounge room, one bathroom, and eat-in kitchen

9) 22 Marshall St, Warwick

PRICE: $189,000

A ROCK solid home in Glennie Heights, this property sits on a massive 1770 sqm block with established gardens.

With three bedrooms, three garages, one bathroom, and a walk-in pantry, this home is the ideal choice for first-time buyers.

8) 22 Lyons St, Warwick

PRICE: $186,000

A RENOVATED dream, this little home is located within walking distance to the CBD and is oozing with charm.

The 1,022 sqm block has three bedrooms, one bathroom and garage plus a modern and well-equipped kitchen.

7) 59 Rosehill Rd, Warwick

PRICE: $175,000

THIS home would be ideal for those wanting to get into the investment market, with a short walk to the Warwick CBD.

On a 809 sqm block, with three bedrooms, two toilets and one garage, the property boasts a living room with a wood heater for those chilly winter nights.

6) 2 Pine St, Warwick

PRICE: $169,000

WITH rural views, this worker's cottage not only has style but history.

On 678 sqm, the home with two bedrooms, one bathroom and garage also has an original open fireplace in the living room.

5) 114 Wallace St, Warwick

PRICE: $169,000

PRICE: $169,000

AS THE countdown tightens, this 1,012 sqm property is not one to overlook.

With three bedrooms, one bathroom and garage as well as a walk-in pantry, it is a home with plenty of potential.

4) 27 Grafton St, Warwick

PRICE: $160,000

HANDY to schools and the CBD, this little beauty on a 809 sqm block has everything you need to make a house a home.

With three bedrooms, one bathroom, garage, plus a spacious kitchen, the possibilities are endless.

3) 75 Rosehill Rd, Warwick

PRICE: $159,000

COMING in third is this roomy 2130 sqm property.

While it has subdivision potential, why not use the existing three bedroom, one bathroom roots to turn the home into something to be believed?

2) 180 Grafton St, Warwick

PRICE: $149,000

PRICE: $149,000

THIS 911 sqm cottage has a lot of character to turn into your own.

With three undercover balconies, four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this property just needs a new lick of paint before it's becomes someone's dream home.

1) 176 Grafton St, Warwick

PRICE: $109,000

AT A price cheaper than most new cars - the potential for this 911 sqm spot is infinite.

With views over the Condamine River, three bedrooms, one bathroom and garage, there is plenty of renovation material for buyers looking for a bargain opportunity.