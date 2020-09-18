TOP 10: Warwick’s school holiday guide

SPRING FLING: Have a splash in WIRAC’s Inflatable playground this September break.

THE September school holidays are once again upon us, but if you are fretting about ways to occupy your bored youngsters during the break, fear not!

Even with coronavirus regulations in place, Warwick Daily News has the top 10 workshops and activities sure to keep your kids busy.

LONGBOARDING WORKSHOP



This exciting skating workshop hopes to teach kids about mental wellbeing in tandem with the popular board technique

Bring your own helmet, chin and elbow pads.

Spots are limited to 40 people so register quickly, via the Facebook link or contact the office on 4661 9060.

COST: $10

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

WHEN: September 27, 3—4.30PM

HARVEST MARKETS

Returning for the third time in 2020, if the kids are dying for some handmade gifts or tasty treats, why not try this family outing?

The fun-filled outing also supports rural and regional small business while you’re at it.

COST: Free

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

WHEN: September 27, 8:30AM – 1 PM

MAGIC GLEN

Delight and entrance with Warwick’s own world of wizardry.

Magic Glen is running a magic and bubble show these holidays to keep kids entertained.

COST: Free

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld, outside Coles

WHEN: September 24 — October 2. Magic Show from 11am. Bubble Show from 1pm.

BOYS BRIGADE NIGHT

Hosting their first session back for 2020, this night of fun and games is not one for energetic youngsters to miss.

School holidays is the perfect to get involved in a worldwide network that has been successfully operating children and youth programs for 130 years.

COST: Free

WHERE: First Warwick Boy’s Brigade, 50 Guy St

WHEN: September 24, 5:30—7:30PM

BUSHKIDS FAMILY DAY

Featuring pool noodle horses, obstacle courses, face painting and a sausage sizzle, this dedicated school holiday workshop is sure to kill some hours.

COST: Free

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

WHEN: September 29, from 9AM

MOVIE MAGIC



Looking to surround yourself with the smell of popcorn and certified entertainment for hours?

Warwick Twin Cinemas is showing a bounty of kid-friendly flicks these holidays, including The Secret Garden, Trolls World Tour and Paw Patrol: Jet to the Rescue.

For more information on screening times, head to https://www.warwickmovies.com.au/

COST: Prices vary

WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinemas, 81 Grafton St

WHEN: Showing hours vary

Trey Williams shows his style in the dirt at the Warwick and District Dirt Bike Club track at Morgan Park.

OUT WEST TOUR

Reigning MX Nationals MX1 Champion Todd Waters will touch down in the Rose City for a workshop for riders of all levels this month.

Part of his #Outwest tour with Ben Schodel, Waters is hoping to get more people interested in the sport with this rare coaching opportunity.

To book for the workshop, head to https://toddwaters.com.au/collections/coaching-schools-2020

COST: $80—120

WHERE: Warwick and District Dirt Bike Club, Old Stanthorpe Rd

WHEN: September 24

WIRAC FUN

Hosting an array of fun activities over the break, maybe the most exciting is the chance to hop on WIRAC’s loved rock wall or pool inflatable course.

Both will be open every Tuesday and Thursday of the holidays.

For more details, contact the centre on 4661 7955.

COST: $5

WHERE: WIRAC

WHEN: Rock wall opens September 22 and is open from 10AM — 12PM.

The pool inflatable is around from 12—2PM.

PONY PICNIC AND CRAFT

Fulfilling every young girl’s dream is this workshop by Mane Matters and Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

Come and hang out with the Mane Matters’ ponies, do some arts and crafts and have a Spring picnic.

Bookings are essential and only six people are allowed per class.

Book via Facebook or email at event@warwickrodeo.com.au

COST: $30

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

WHEN: October 1, with three times slots available: 10AM, 12.30PM, or 2.30PM

KARTING CHAOS

Another activity for those who roam on the adventurous side, try your hand around the Sandy Creek track this break.

Bouncing back following coronavirus closures, the club is open for those aged six years and older.

For more information, contact 0418 785 590

COST: Prices vary

WHERE: Warwick Kart Club Inc, 335 Sandy Creek Rd

WHEN: Open from 9am — 5pm