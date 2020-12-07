TOP 10: Warwick’s ultimate school holiday guide

HOLIDAY FUN: Sisters Matilda and Isabelle Laidlaw having fun at the Merry Muster markets this weekend, proving there’s no end to kid-friendly options this summer break.

THIS time of year is not only one of the most wonderful, but also the most stressful if you’re a parent trying to find fun activities to keep kids entertained.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered with this entertainment-filled guide to the silly season and new year school break:

CHRISTMAS SHOWS

Rose City Shoppingworld has the perfect festive time fillers for parents looking to sneak in a quick shop with their kids.

Every Saturday before Christmas week and Friday December 18, roving entertainers will delight kids of all ages, with naughty elves, candy canes on stilts and more.

Christmas week, there will be daily shows put on for shoppers.

For full details, head here.

WHEN: From about11am — 1pm on December 5, 12, 18 and 19.

Christmas shows from 10.30am — 1.30pm from December 21,22 and 23.

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: Free

VISIT SANTA

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a photo with Santa.

Santa has been given a special exemption this year to arrive from the North Pole to the Rose City so don’t miss out!

Book timeslots here.

WHEN: Monday — Saturday from 10am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm. Sundays from 10am — 1pm.

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld, in front of Coles

COST: Prices range from $40—60.

FAMILY FUN DAY

If your family is more into the hands-on experience, check out this must-see event.

Granite Belt Christmas Farm is putting on a family fun day where you can meet Santa, construct a DIY flower pot or play with Santa’s animals.

A barbecue stall will also run.

WHEN: Saturday, December 12 from 10am — 2pm

WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm, 321 Aerodrome Rd

COST: Free entry to the farm

KIDZONE HOLIDAY WORKSHOP

For parents on the go, Kidzone has keeping your kids entertained solved.

There is a bumper range of holidays workshops including picnics in the park, tyre races and more.

For more information contact 4667 07 97 or kidszone@headstartaustralia.com

WHEN: December 7 — January 1 from 6.30am — 6.30pm

WHERE: Kidzone OSHC

COST: Prices vary

PET PARADE

Make your pet the centre of attention this holidays with this fun family event.

Hosted by Mane Matters, the money raised for this fundraiser is going to a good cause, helping harness people’s energy, mind and body language through horsemanship.

RSVP here.

WHEN: December 17, 5.30 – 7:30pm

WHERE: Mane Matters Inc, Cnr of Sawmill and Condamine Sts

COST: $10 including BBQ



CAROLLING ALONG

In the mood to bust a tune? Look no further than the annual Carols in the Park.

Almost put off due to coronavirus, this family-favourite event is back with a bang for Rose City residents this weekend.

WHEN: Sunday, from 6pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds from gate 4

COST: Entry is free

MOVIE SCREENINGS

With heatwave conditions likely to continue over summer, a dark room and some fun entertainment might just be perfect for you and your youngsters.

Warwick Twin Cinemas has a bunch of holiday flicks showing including The War with Grandpa, The Croods: A New and Wonder Woman 1984.

WHEN: Screenings daily from 10.30am — 6.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinemas, 81 Grafton St

COST: Prices vary

CRAFTY FINDS

Sad you missed out on your chance to find a handmade goodie, perfect for a stocking filler at the markets over the weekend?

Luckily, there’s still a ton of market days to catch including the Killarney Christmas Market and the Twilight Country Harvest Christmas Market.

With live music, food and more, the events are the perfect day out for all of the family.

WHEN: Sunday, December 20 from 8am for the Killarney Christmas Markets or this Saturday from 4pm for the Country Harvest Christmas Markets.

WHERE: Willow St in Killarney or the Warwick Showgrounds respectively

COST: Free entry to both

SOCIAL COMP

The Warwick Hockey Association’s Summer 9s Social Comp is back.

For ages 13 and up, get your team together and enjoy fast, social games in the pre-season.

Clubhouse facilities will be open with a weekly social hour upstairs for spectators.

Team names and confirmation of entry should be emailed to participation@warwickhockeyassoc.org.au by December 29.

Individual nominations are welcome as you will be placed in a team.

WHEN: Starts January 5 from 5pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Alice St

COST: $300 per team

COOL DOWN WITH A SWIM

Looking to get coolwith the kids? WIRAC may be the place for you.

The pool will be open daily over summer, with learn to swim intensives also being held during that time for the youngers ones in the bunch.

The rock wall will also be open for those more adventurous.

For more details, contact the centre on 4661 7955.

WHEN: The centre is open from 5.30am — 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am — 8pm on Saturday and 9am — 3pm on Sunday.

WHERE: WIRAC

COST: $5