TOP 10: Warwick’s worst drink drivers of 2021

From a man who got behind the wheel after a full bottle of rum to a mum who was nabbed by police twice in only a few weeks, a number of Warwick residents have already fronted court for drink driving in 2021.

This is your complete ranking of the top 10 drink driving offences to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court so far this year:

Brett Howard Bennett landed in hot water when he was busted trying to force his way into a Clifton home he believed was his own at about 8.30pm on December 17, 2019.

The 51-year-old soon realised his mistake and drove away, stopping only a short way down the road after almost hitting a parked car.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.223, four-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client drank an entire bottle of rum before driving, leading to the “disgraceful” reading.

Mr Sloane said the man now acknowledged he had a drinking problem and would seek out alcohol counselling.

Bennett pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was placed on 15 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Warwick man Leonard Charles Junior Smith was caught doing burnouts in his own street with a BAC of 0.138.

A fellow resident on Horsman Road filmed the 32-year-old’s hooning and sent it police, who found the man later that night in his home and smelling of liquor.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man had a BAC of 0.138.

Sergeant de Lissa added the man was fully co-operative with police and issued with infringement notices for the dangerous driving.

The self-represented Smith told the court he turned to alcohol to cope with a difficult period in his life.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Megan Rose Dagg was taken off the roads for four months after being busted driving more than twice the legal limit.

Dagg was pulled over by police on Cleary Street at about 8am on December 18 last year, where she admitted she drank wine that same night.

Acting magistrate Rob Turra said the woman’s reading of 0.112 was “more misjudgment than careless”, but her otherwise perfect driving record went in her favour.

Dagg pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $500.

Warwick business owner Kym Louise Minogue told police she was driving to pick up one of her children when she was busted at more than twice the legal limit.

The mother-of-four had a BAC of 0.113 when she was pulled over on at about 2am on December 20 last year.

Minogue pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $750. She was also taken off the roads for six months.

No conviction was recorded.

Crystal-Lee Muir was caught drink driving twice in only a matter with weeks, the first of which was on Warwick-Allora Road on December 4 last year with a BAC of 0.077.

She was caught again on January 9 with a higher BAC of 0.110 when she sped past the Allora police station.

Muir pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving. She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Drinking beer and vodka before getting behind the wheel saw David Edward Eastwell lose his licence for two months.

The Allora man was nabbed by police at about 7pm on December 18 last year with a BAC 0.098.

Eastwell pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $500.

William James Pratt was caught with a BAC of 0.093 on December 5 last year while driving on Felton-Clifton Road.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months, but was granted a work licence. No conviction was recorded.

P-plater Jackson Eric Cook lost his licence for three months after he was caught driving with a BAC of 0.091.

Police intercepted the 18-year-old on the Cunningham Highway at Sladevale at about 7.45am on December 19.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the Assumption College graduate had an otherwise clean traffic history.

Cook pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.