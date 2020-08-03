TOP 5: Business openings to anticipate

ALMOST OPEN: Aaron Butterworth and Duanne Karle are putting the finished touches on the highly anticipated bar.

CORONAVIRUS hasn’t stopped Warwick business from thriving, with many new owners taking the opportunity to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Here’s a list of some set to welcome customers in the near future.

KATIE’S COCKTAIL CAFE

THIS new catering business is sure to be a huge driver of interest.

The Allora-owned business has just opened its doors for customers over the weekend.

Owned by Katie Dennis, the 1978 Viscount Hunter Caravan has been converted into a vintage style travelling bar, perfect for events.

To get in contact, phone 0499 287 990 or email katiescocktailcafe@gmail.com

BLOSSOM AND CO

THE new Warwick florist is now ready to take orders for businesses and events.

Located at 152 Palmerin St, the business can be contacted on 0438 771 030.

Garden’s Galore owner Sue Hoffman is constantly on the hunt to expand business.

GARDEN’S GALORE EXPANSION

OVER the weekend, the Warwick dining and gardening staple announced its latest project.

Renovations on two back stores are set to be completed by spring.

Owner Sue Hoffman announced Amapola, a ladies boutique stocking all things fashion for all and a gelato shop stocking 18 flavours of Maleny Food Co gelatos would occupy the spaces.

BUTTERWORTH ARMS

ORIGINALLY teasing us news of this one in January, the opening date for The Weeping Mulberry’s gin and whisky bar is nearly here.

Owners Duanne Karle and Aaron Butterworth are putting the finishing touches on this high-end bar, and expect to announce a launch date in coming weeks.

GRACE WILD WESTERN

A NEW Warwick-based online clothing store is set to bring rodeo and country class nationwide.

While the website is still in the works, in the meantime, you can check out updates via Instagram.

