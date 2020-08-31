TOP 5: Commercial developments to watch out for

IN THE WORKS: See if any of these new developments will affect you. (AAP IMAGE / Angelo Velardo)

COVID-19 may be a strain on the building industry, but projects are still booming across Warwick and the wider region.

These are five of the major projects private developers have been approved for this month alone.

Plans for a new poultry farm, located at Victoria Hill.

DARWALLA MILLING CO POULTRY FARM

This poultry farm, with a total capacity of 180,000 chickens, was approved for Victoria Hill last week.

The Darwalla Group, one of the largest Queensland-owned poultry producers, would house the birds within 12 sheds and plans to employ 14 staff when the four-staged construction is finished.

The farm will complement the group’s other poultry farm proposed for Coupe Rd at Sandy Camp, about 10km outside of Clifton.

The proposed extensions to the Little Theatre Co, including a new light box and ticket booth.

STANTHORPE THEATRE COMPANY’S EXPANSION

THE much-needed expansion to the beloved Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co will see an additional meeting space created, including a ticket box, commercial-grade kitchen, bar and front deck.

Theatre secretary Annie Mitchell said the front foyer extensions would be a welcome addition.

“It’ll mean people coming to the theatre can socialise and meet up before, during and after the shows,” Ms Mitchell said.

“It brings up the profile and it’ll be more accessible to more groups.”

The renovations are expected to be completed by Christmas

Plans for a new shed at Wickham Freight Lines

CHANGES TO WICKHAM FREIGHT LINES DEPOT

RECENTLY approved changes would see the Warwick East St truck depot add another storage shed.

According to the application, this will “free up space and make the operation of the workshop both safer and more efficient.”

The move was also pushed following the scheduled closure of the Big W East St depot.

Plans for new cabins for a Glen Aplin tourism venture

GLEN APLIN GETAWAY GREENLIT

A NEW rural getaway option is set to hit the market soon, if this approved development is anything to go by.

The four short-term stay units promise to use small business and the Glen Aplin’s scenic locale to “support the local economy, bringing in much needed income”.

Applicants Patrick and Sheila Doyle also said the 232 Townsend Rd spot would recycle and use private water supplies as an extra effort to reduce the tourist spot’s environmental impact.

Plans for the installation of bush camping spots at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds.

BUSH CAMPING AT STANTHORPE

A GAP in Southern Downs camping will soon be filled by Stanthorpe Agricultural Society as they prepare to build their new bush camping venue.

According to the society’s application from president Brett Boatfield, the new bush camping would offer a spot for campers who prefer showground camping over commercial or free venues.

“We have seen … where campers have been turned away from the showgrounds, and they then move on to a neighbouring town, depriving Stanthorpe of that economic spend benefit,” he wrote.

The showgrounds would initially hold five spots, with the option to increase.