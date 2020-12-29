Menu
BRING ON 2021: Bonnie McConville, Ruby Paterson, Meiraleyka Johnson, Summer McKelvey and Marlee Grissell at the 2019 New Year’s Eve rodeo.
TOP 5 NYE EVENTS: How to ring in 2021 in Warwick

Tessa Flemming
29th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
AFTER the year we’ve had, the Rose City is set to celebrate New Year’s Eve like no other with a line-up that will have you waving 2020 goodbye in no time:

NEW YEAR RODEO

Perhaps the favourite new year tradition in town is the annual Warwick Show and Rodeo Border Buckle series which is back this year.

Along with the thrills and spills in the arena will be jumping castles, face painting, fireworks and live entertainment.

For those who want to skip the crowds, the Show Society will also be lives streaming the event.

To buy tickets, head here.

WHEN: Gates open at 4pm
WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds
COST: $15–25 for non-campers or $20–45 for campers

HORSE AND JOCKEY CELEBRATIONS

This Warwick pub is putting on one unmissable night just in time to celebrate new dancing COVID-19 legislation.

DJ Nibbsy will be laying down some beats.

The theme of the event is Hawaiian, so get out your leis and go.

WHEN: 9pm until late

WHERE: Horse and Jockey Motel

COST: Entry is free

SMOOTH TUNES AND SIPS

If you want to go out but are looking for a chill scene this New Year’s Eve, try out the Stockyard Tavern celebrations.

There will be live entertainment from local band Smooth Talk to ensure you have a blast.

WHEN: Starts at 8pm

WHERE: Stockyard Tavern, corner of Percy and Lyons streets
COST: Entry is free

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH FRIENDS

After a killer reopening, the Yangan Hotel Motel is back for more fun this New Year’s Eve.

Musician Fiona Gray will be playing acoustic guitar and singing a range of upbeat classic rock and more.

For those looking fore some family entertainment, this is the way to go.

WHEN: 8pm–12am
WHERE: Yangan Hotel Motel, 13 King St
COST: Entry is free

NEW YEAR’S DAY FILM SCREENINGS

If you’re in the mood for a dark room and some good entertainment after all your New Year’s Eve partying, look no further.

The Warwick Twin Cinemas is inviting residents along to the official opening day of Australian tale, The Dry, based on the novel of the same title.

The film focuses on protagonist Aaron Falk who returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral, only to reopen the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

WHEN: January 1, from 11am
WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinemas
COST: $8.50–11.50

