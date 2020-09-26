TOP 5: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

SNAPPING UP A BARGAIN: The five most affordable rentals in Warwick’s rental market right now.

SNAPPING UP A BARGAIN: The five most affordable rentals in Warwick’s rental market right now.

IF you’re taking the first step in independent living or just looking to save a few bucks, there is a home for you in the Rose City.

For under $210 per week, you can snap up a bargain to call your own. Check out the five most affordable rentals currently listed in Warwick.

2/ 2A Wallace St, Warwick.

2/2A Wallace St, Warwick

$185 per week

On the more affordable end of the scale, this two-bedroom unit on Wallace St is conveniently located to major highways.

The open plan living makes this unit a comfortable space to live.

2/3 Tooth St, Warwick.

2/3 Tooth St, Warwick

$195 per week

This tidy two-bedroom unit located on Warwick’s west side, is ideal for a renter looking for an affordable home.

The unit features built in wardrobes in both bedrooms as well as a spacious living area, great for having guests over.

2/3 Rose Bud Crt, Warwick.

2/3 Rose Bud Crt, Warwick

$199 per week

A modern home in a newly developed estate, this unit is perfect for someone who is transitioning to living on their own.

The two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit has a large backyard and covered patio area.

7/61 Guy St, Warwick.

7/ 61 Guy St, Warwick

$200 per week

This large two-bedroom unit close to the heart of town is an ideal location for someone looking to get a taste of independent living.

The home has a large living space and “great views” from its veranda.

3/5 Sterne St, Warwick.

3/ 5 Sterne St, Warwick

$210 per week

Only just listed in Warwick’s rental market, this modern two-bedroom unit is bound to get snapped up quickly.

With a renovated kitchen and bathroom, this fresh home is spacious and close to the heart of town.