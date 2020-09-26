TOP 5: Rose City’s most affordable rentals
IF you’re taking the first step in independent living or just looking to save a few bucks, there is a home for you in the Rose City.
For under $210 per week, you can snap up a bargain to call your own. Check out the five most affordable rentals currently listed in Warwick.
$185 per week
On the more affordable end of the scale, this two-bedroom unit on Wallace St is conveniently located to major highways.
The open plan living makes this unit a comfortable space to live.
$195 per week
This tidy two-bedroom unit located on Warwick’s west side, is ideal for a renter looking for an affordable home.
The unit features built in wardrobes in both bedrooms as well as a spacious living area, great for having guests over.
$199 per week
A modern home in a newly developed estate, this unit is perfect for someone who is transitioning to living on their own.
The two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit has a large backyard and covered patio area.
$200 per week
This large two-bedroom unit close to the heart of town is an ideal location for someone looking to get a taste of independent living.
The home has a large living space and “great views” from its veranda.
$210 per week
Only just listed in Warwick’s rental market, this modern two-bedroom unit is bound to get snapped up quickly.
With a renovated kitchen and bathroom, this fresh home is spacious and close to the heart of town.