TOP 5: Sobering stories from Warwick farmers in safety week

KEEP FARM SAFE: Shane Webcke, as Safety Ambassador for Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, wants people in agricultural sectors to embrace a safety culture

NATIONAL Farm Safety Week is on this week until July 25. Here are the top five safety local messages you need to hear.





MAINTAIN YOUR MACHINERY

DON’T take it from us — take it from of Warwick’s icons, Shane Webcke.

The former Queensland safety ambassador lost his father in a farm accident 26 years ago after crushed by a wool press at the Warwick wool mills.

“It’s absolutely devastating, there’s no other way to talk about it” he said, in a 2016 campaign.

“I have every confidence my father shouldn’t have died on that day.

“Anecdotally, what Dad had said about these machines, they weren’t maintained and they weren’t looked after properly – those were his words to us.”

FarmSafe Australia urges farmers to repair and replace parts as regularly.

Many farmers use quad bike in their daily operations.

BE QUAD BIKE RESPONSIBLE

In 2016, quad bikes accounted for the highest number of deaths and injuries overall.

Since the beginning of 2020 alone, five Southern Downs residents have been seriously injured by quad bike injuries.

Tragically, local icon and farmer John Pratt died earlier this month from a quad bike accident.

FarmSafe Australia said drivers should always be aged 16+ and wearing helmets while riding.

Marco Gliori said farmers should also take the time out to look after their mental health.

PHYSICAL HEALTH ISN’T THE ONLY CONCERN

WITH male farm owners and managers dying from suicide at around twice the rate of the national average of other Aussie blokes, farm safety isn’t just a physical thing.

A job that often entails long periods of social isolation and gruelling work, Southern Downs councillor Marco Gliori encouraged farmers to treat their minds like the cars and do a regular “oil check”.

“Farms are lonely places and in drought, when dams go dry, men are carting cattle on trucks and waving goodbye to a whole generation of stock – it is a time when blokes need to make an extra effort to ring up their mates or check in on their neighbours,” he said.

If you need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Wendy Roger-Claxton had one of her kidneys split open after a mare kicked her in the guts.

TAKE YOUR TIME

IF WARWICK horse breeder Wendy Claxton can impart any message to farmers, it’s that good things often take time.

The veteran breeder said she was “rushing and tired” when her mare kicked her, shattering her kidney and causing serious internal bleeding.

“I am extremely lucky I have neighbours I could have called, if I was at my last place I could have died. There weren’t any neighbours nearby and the ambulance would have taken 30 minutes,” she said.

FarmSafe Australia estimates about 63 people died from non-intentional injury on Australian farms in 2016, this number falling from an average of 146 deaths per year from 1989-1992.

Meghan Carey and Keeley Lockhart secured their drawing in a statewide calendar competition focusing on farm safety.

KEEP CHILDREN SAFE

Warwick girls Keeley Lockhart and Meghan Carey had the right idea when their farm safety tips were among the winners of a 2016 statewide contest.

“I drew a man holding his kids’ hands and the shed with a big sign saying kids must be supervised by an adult,’ Megahan said.

“It’s something I had been told growing up – something could roll back on you, or snakes could be hiding out.”

FarmSafe Australia estimates around 20 children under 15 years are killed on an Australian farm every year and many more are hospitalised or treated by GPs.

The main fatality for child farm deaths was drowning in dams.

– For more information, head to https://www.farmsafe.org.au/