TOP 5: Walking trails around Warwick

SHINING BRIGHT: The river walk is one of the most popular spots for a stroll.

DUE to coronavirus, many Warwick residents have been left cooped up in their house with little way to exercise or explore our breathtaking surrounds.

One exception to this has been the official recommendation of a daily walk around your neighbourhood.



But if you’re new to enjoying the delights of an afternoon walk, it can be hard to know where best to get a glimpse of nature.

River walk

ARGUABLY the most popular place for a stroll, the 2.5km circuit centres around the Condamine River.

Walking through parks such as Queens and Federation, now is the perfect time to enjoy the full mouth of the river after early 2020 rain.

It also is home to plenty of seats and wheelchair accessible paths, making it the best choice for socially distant family outings.

Other sights to spot on the walk include the Tiddalik and platypus statues.

Weewondilla Walk

IF YOU’RE missing your gym’s stairclimber, this walk may be the one for you.

A 2.6km uphill climb, the view of the Warwick CBD up Weewondilla Hill is worth the aches and pains you’ll feel the day after.

Walking past Slade School, Warwick Christian College and the Warwick Potter’s Association, a section of this route (on Coe St) has no allocated walking zone, which means it might be one to do without the kids.

This walk will talk you past the converted factory, which houses such businesses as The Weeping Mulberry and Ironside Industry.

Dairy Walk

THE next one takes you past the newest hub of Warwick business — the reinvented Parmalat building.

A 2.4km walk, this trek follows Warwick State High School, the flour mill and the Condamine River.

For those not afraid of the dark, if you go out near night-time, you may also spot the lit-up sights of the converted factory.

This walk finishes near the historic Warwick railway station.

Railway Walk

EASILY the most historical walking trail you could take, the 2.8km walk, takes you through some of the town’s oldest sights.

This trip travels down Albion St, past St Mark’s Anglican Church and the Warwick Art Library, and up Grafton St, towards the railway.

While both the famous Pig and Calf saleyards and the Southern Downs Steam Railway have had to significantly reduce operations, you still may be able to spot the odd pig or a SDSR volunteer working hard.

The Warwick Post Office is one of the most well-known sights around town.

CBD Walk

IT CAN be easy to take our town centre for granted until it’s we can only access it for essential services.

Showcasing some of the town’s most beautiful sandstone architecture, the 2.22km walk takes you around St Mary’s Church, The Warwick Post Office, the Warwick police station and through Leslie Park.

Like the river walk, it is wheelchair accessible route, making it ideal for everyone to have fun and 1.5m apart.

- For more information, head to https://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/our-region/sport-and-recreation/fitness-walks