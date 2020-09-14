Menu
ON THE MARKET: This equestrian facility and home is just one unique rural property up for grabs right now. Picture: realestate.com
TOP 5: Warwick’s most unique rural properties

Jessica Paul
14th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
DESPITE the economic upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic, Warwick’s housing market is thriving, with a wide variety of rural properties up for grabs.

Whether you’re looking to make an investment or find your next dream place, there are several unique homes going for a steal within the Warwick area.

Check out the list below, with everything from a school-turned-Queenslander to a high-end equestrian facility up for sale:

1) 62 Canningvale Rd

PRICE: Accepting all offers

This 10-bedroom and 10-bathroom Queenslander home, set on 16.92 hectares, has historical value as the starting point for Warwick Christian College and several other facilities.

The property also comes with commercial kitchens, a pool, shower and toilet blocks, stables, and council approval to subdivide the land into 51 individual lots.

2) 231 Lyndhurst Lane

PRICE: $1,300,000

Situated on 7.18 hectares, this property combines country living with equestrian facilities, including an arena, five stables, a tack room, and more.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home also comes with an office, open-plan kitchen and living area, and veranda.

3) 21 Holzwarts Rd

PRICE: $1,298,000

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Queenslander set on 8.5 hectares in Warwick also offers a media room, sunroom, music room, and two kitchens.

The property also has a veranda and outdoor entertaining area, providing views of the surrounding landscape.

4) Address available upon request

PRICE: $900,000 negotiable

This non-Heritage Listed homestead, built in the mid-1800s, offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms, complete with pressed metal ceilings and spacious living areas.

The 13.76ha property also has a rear veranda overlooking Allman Park racecourse, a circular driveway, and well-maintained garden areas.

5) 730 Emu Creek Rd

PRICE: Available upon request

This Emu Vale property promises 78.51 hectares of cattle-grazing and cultivation land, along with two kilometres of creek frontage and five dams.

The home is an open-plan barn-style home with two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a wood fire heater.

