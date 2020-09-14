TOP 5: Warwick’s most unique rural properties
DESPITE the economic upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic, Warwick’s housing market is thriving, with a wide variety of rural properties up for grabs.
Whether you’re looking to make an investment or find your next dream place, there are several unique homes going for a steal within the Warwick area.
Check out the list below, with everything from a school-turned-Queenslander to a high-end equestrian facility up for sale:
PRICE: Accepting all offers
This 10-bedroom and 10-bathroom Queenslander home, set on 16.92 hectares, has historical value as the starting point for Warwick Christian College and several other facilities.
The property also comes with commercial kitchens, a pool, shower and toilet blocks, stables, and council approval to subdivide the land into 51 individual lots.
PRICE: $1,300,000
Situated on 7.18 hectares, this property combines country living with equestrian facilities, including an arena, five stables, a tack room, and more.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home also comes with an office, open-plan kitchen and living area, and veranda.
PRICE: $1,298,000
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Queenslander set on 8.5 hectares in Warwick also offers a media room, sunroom, music room, and two kitchens.
The property also has a veranda and outdoor entertaining area, providing views of the surrounding landscape.
4) Address available upon request
PRICE: $900,000 negotiable
This non-Heritage Listed homestead, built in the mid-1800s, offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms, complete with pressed metal ceilings and spacious living areas.
The 13.76ha property also has a rear veranda overlooking Allman Park racecourse, a circular driveway, and well-maintained garden areas.
PRICE: Available upon request
This Emu Vale property promises 78.51 hectares of cattle-grazing and cultivation land, along with two kilometres of creek frontage and five dams.
The home is an open-plan barn-style home with two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a wood fire heater.