TOP 5: Warwick’s weekly crime wrap

RBT: Warwick police had many run-ins with alleged drunk or drug drivers this week.

WARWICK Police have had a busy week so far, dealing with alleged offences ranging from a serious battering to drug driving.

Here are five cases you should know about:

SATURDAY, JULY 11

A 30 year-old Warwick man will face court after police pulled him over for alleged drug driving.

The man was stopped on Albert St at 2pm, on Saturday and returned a positive drug test.

He will face Warwick Magistrates Court on September 9.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

A MAN police say was driving with drug-related material has been slapped with charges.

Warwick police stopped the Coomera man driving along the western side of the Cunningham Highway at 1.10pm on Sunday before searching his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with possessing utensils used for drugs, driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 16.

At 2pm that same day, Warwick police also stopped a Maryvale man driving along Acacia Ave.

The 35-year-old returned a positive drug test and was issued a notice to appear before Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified.

MONDAY, JULY 13

A 71-year-old Chandler man was caught by Warwick police after allegedly leading them on a dramatic pursuit across the Southern Downs.

The man is facing 14 charges, accused of breaking into his wife’s Brisbane home, bashing her with a wooden bat and threatening her, before fleeing the scene.

At about 1am on Monday, Warwick police officers identified the man’s vehicle as he entered Warwick via the Cunningham Highway.

When the Brisbane man allegedly evaded arrest, Warwick and Brisbane police followed the man on a pursuit across the region, which ended when he was taken into custody in Allora.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

At 12.50am, Warwick police stopped a man who is accused of driving while more than twice the legal limit.

Police stopped the 46-year-old Warwick man on Lyons St, where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.121 per cent.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on October 7.

