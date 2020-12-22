TOP ACHIEVER: Warwick teen’s stunning ATAR result

AFTER a schooling year like no other, Warwick’s highest ATAR achievers have finally got to reap the rewards of their studying.

Scots PGC student Andrew Wu had hoped for a good result but nothing could prepare for the reality of his 99.25 score.

“It was pretty nerve-racking,” he said.

“The day beforehand my friends and I were trying not to worry too much but the results came in half an hour early.

“I was thinking about it a lot but now that it’s over I’m relieved.”

Wanting to study medicine, medical imagery or engineering, Andrew said his future career path would be inspired by his uncle.

“He is a doctor and I’ve always looked up to him,” he said.

“Ever since I was young, I was interested in that.”

Despite a brand new ranking system and online learning challenges, Andrew embraced the tasks with the support of friends, families and teachers.

“This year wasn’t a wild as I’ve heard from other schools or students because I was supported the whole way through,” he said.

“I actually didn’t mind online learning because it was more independent study, which I like, and I was still able to see my friends and teachers.”

Scots PGC principal Kyle Thompson said congratulations were in order for the school’s entire senior cohort.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our class of 2020. They are a tenacious group of young men and women who have risen to many challenges throughout the year,” he said.

“Our ATAR scores are a testament to the hard work and commitment our students have invested to achieve such great results. As a College, we can’t wait to see where the journey takes this group of students – they are set to accomplish even more wonderful things and we’re glad that we’ve helped get them to this point.”

Andrew offered some advice for upcoming year 12 students hoping to replicate his success.

“Do what you want to do and what you like,” he said.

“I really enjoy learning about science and maths. When you do what you like you’re more inclined to do better.”

At Assumption College, top achiever Hayden Doherty scored an impressive 97.00, with 60 per cent of the college’s ATAR eligible students receiving a ranking of 80.00 or higher.