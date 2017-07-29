Top cosmetic doc in Warwick

VISITING: Dr Eddie Roos will offer injectables at new Warwick business Salon@72.

A NEW beauty service will land in town today.

Dr Eddie Roos will conduct the first in a series of regular visits at new Warwick hair and beauty business Salon@72, in Grafton St, to offer injectable treatments.

The medical director of Cosmetic Elegance Clinic in Toowoomba with 18 years of experience, Dr Roos will make trips roughly every six weeks.

Dr Roos said the treatments could assist with frown lines, crows feet, cheek augmentation and restoring face volume.

But he said changes could be emotional as well as physical. "We work with people's self-esteem and we help people feel better about themselves,” he said.

"For me, it's about having a natural look.

"As doctors we do no harm so I have to do what's best for my clients.

"We want to make people look the best version of themselves.”

Dr Roos said clients, who must be at least 18, would begin with a consultation to outline the capabilities and limitations of the products.

"Because it's now available in Warwick, locals may take the opportunity to dip their toe in the water,” he said.

Salon@72 owner Robyn Gersbach said she was interested in bringing Dr Roos to Warwick to fill a gap in the community.

"I think it's time because he has a lot of clients who travel to Toowoomba anyway,” she said.

"(Now) they've got the service right here at their doorstep.”