Top gong for our SES saviours

THE Warwick SES Unit has been recognised for stellar work within the Southern Downs, taking out Regional Unit of the Year, beating more than 40 other contenders.

The award was handed out at the SES Week South West Region awards in Toowoomba on Saturday.

The south-west region is supported by more than 700 active SES volunteers from 45 groups, and Warwick local controller John Newley said it was great to be recognised.

"We're quite an active unit so it's a nice reward for the huge amount of work our volunteer unit puts in,” he said.

"Over the past year we've put in about 6000 hours between training, activation and community support.

"We do all sorts of things - we're coming up to storm season, so there'll be fallen trees to take care of, storm damage to property etc, but this year as well we've been called out to a large number of land searches out in the ranges east of Warwick.

"That's always a tough job but we try to get as many orange shirts on deck as possible.

"We've been very fortunate to be able to bring in help from other units from around the area.”

Mr Newley said nine of the Warwick unit were on hand for the awards.

"It's likely we were nominated by one of the local emergency services and when we received an invite to the ceremony, we had an inkling something was coming our way,” he said.

"It's a great achievement, The south-west region stretches from the Lockyer Valley to Roma, right out to the western and southern borders of Queensland.”

Warwick last won the Regional Unit of the Year award in 2011.

Also recognised on the day was Ros Newley, who received a certificate for displaying exceptional dedication, a 1st Clasp for the National Medal and the 25yr Meritorious Medal clasp. Unit member Denise Dawes was also awarded the 1st Clasp for the National Medal and unit member Jess Sondergeld received a 10- year Meritorious Medal.

SES regional manager Bob Bundy said the Warwick group was a well-managed and highly trained unit.

"Warwick SES unit actively engages all its valued members,” Mr Bundy said.

"As a result, their members are always willing to put up their hands and provide a comprehensive service when their community needs them.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the SES Week awards provided an opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution of staff and volunteers.

"In times of crisis, the state turns to its more than 6000 SES members,” Ms Carroll said.

"These volunteers selflessly donate their time and energy to assist their communities and SES Week is our chance to thank them.”