Top horse riders take to ring in Warwick

TOP SHOW: Riders flocked to Morgan Park today for the Inglewood Quarries CIC & CNC dressage and show jumping events.

A HIGH calibre of horse riders made their way to Morgan Park yesterday for the Inglewood Quarries CIC and CNC one-day event.

Both dressage and show jumping events took place throughout the day, featuring both junior and senior riders.

Today the riders will be back on display with the cross country event.

There were 300 horses and 160 nominated riders from northern New South Wales as well as around Queensland competing in yesterday's events.

Representatives from Japan and Britain also entered the ring.

Warwick Horse Trials president Michael Reed said the event was 2.5 months in the making and had run extremely well.

Mr Reed was pleased to see young people taking part in the competition.

"The cultivation of young people is what we're about,” he said.

"Not only to compete but to manage. They're our future leaders.”

The quality of the competition matched the high standards reached at previous meetings according to Mr Reed.

"People don't come to these events with an expectation that they'll just have a bit of fun, it's a serious event,” he said.

The cross country event will begin at Morgan Park from 9am, enter via the last gate on the road inside Morgan Park.

Entry for spectators is free.