Top police officer dedication honoured

WELL DONE: Detective Senior Constable Michael Hauff was given the Detective's Appointment and Gold Badge by Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Tony Wright.

IT'S been a tragic few weeks for Queensland Police but the tone was one of celebration at an awards ceremony in Stanthorpe.

The ceremony, honouring officers' commitment to policing across the Warwick Patrol Group, was the first of its kind in Stanthorpe last week.

Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Tony Wright said after Senior Constable Brett Forte was fatally shot in the Lockyer Valley last month, it was crucial to acknowledge the important work of police across Queensland.

"This is an opportunity for the Police Service and the government to acknowledge the work of our officers," he said.

Asst Commissioner Wright said it was impressive to see some officers, such as former officer-in-charge of Stanthorpe Mark Ireland, mark decades of service.

"It's a great achievement to have someone with 40 years' service with the organisation," he said.

"It's an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication."

Also claiming awards were Stanthorpe's Snr Const Scott Armbruster (15 years) and Sgt Timothy Dachs (25 years), Wallangarra's Sgt Alan Baker (25 years), and others from Warwick, Killarney and Goondiwindi.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said it was great to recognise the service officers provide.

"For the assistant commissioner to take time out of his schedule to present those awards is testament to how much he values that service."