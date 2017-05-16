Top ram secures two more supreme titles

TOP QUALITY: Georgia Burton, from Esk, holds Supreme Ram of the St George Show poll dorset ram Jingoes, judge Lloyd-George Worth and Lyndon Frey holding Supreme Ewe and Supreme Exhibit of Show poll dorset ewe Dutchess.

SILVERDALE Dorset Stud has continued to rake in show success, with a top ram claiming five supreme titles within a year.

The Inglewood dorset stud took out champion spots in the Goondiwindi and St George Shows on May 6 and 7.

Stud owner Lyndon Frey said the ram began its championship career in August last year.

"The ram won supreme ram at the Ekka last year, as well as at Warwick and Allora Shows this year,” Mr Frey said.

"The judge at Goondiwindi was Lorroi Kirkby from Amarula Dorper Stud, who is a noted dorper breeder from the Grave's End district in New South Wales, east of Moree.

"She said my sheep were magnificent and gave him the supreme.

"This ram has equalled my other ram, who I called Junior, who got me five supremes in three years - he's managed to do it in less than a third of the time.”

After taking out the supreme ram in Goondiwindi on Saturday, the seasoned sheep show man hit the road to compete in St George on the Sunday.

"I've been going to Goondiwindi for about seven years now,” he said.

"This is the only the second show they've held out there in St George and I took out supreme ram last year too.

"It's about a 600km round trip for us so a big weekend to compete but well worth it.”

Mr Frey said he was confident the ram could claimhim a few more wins this year.

"My next show is Gatton in July and then onto Ekka in August,” he said.

"The ram was 125kg and had only been pulled out of paddock a month prior when he won at Ekka and he'd be about 140kg now.

"We're breeding him with 80 ewes at the moment.

"He's a great ram - I'm fairly hopeful he can get me seven supremes this year.”