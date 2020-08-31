TOP SPOT IN SIGHT: Water Rats ready for biggest clash yet

RUGBY: The undefeated Warwick Water Rats are knuckling down for their biggest test of the season, in a clash with the competition-leading side.

Warwick clinched an impressive 50-5 victory against USQ on Saturday, and will take growing confidence into this weekend’s match-up against defending premiers St George.

Despite ruling out several players due to work commitments, coach Vlad Savovski was confident the Water Rats could take the win and earn themselves top spot on the ladder.

“The most impressive improvement from last week was our second half – previously we went away from our structure and game plan, but this week we really stuck to it,” Savovski said.

“It will be a great test for the boys who do go out there, to be missing some key players in key positions, but it doesn’t matter who’s on the park – the boys just dig in and have a go.

“We’ve beaten St George the last few seasons when we’ve gone out there with an understrength side, so we know we can do it.”

With only three rounds left before the finals, the Water Rats’ last home game and Ladies’ Day event will go ahead at Risdon Oval on September 12.

Savovski hoped the dual event would bring out Warwick’s biggest home crowd yet.

“Next week will be our last home game of the season against Roma, so we’ll be looking for a big turnout before we head away for our last game and finals,” he said.

“The crowds at home have definitely been increasing – it obviously helps that we’re winning, but we’re also playing a really good brand of footy at the moment.”

MORE STORIES:

MEGA GALLERY: 80+ photos from weekend sport

Johnathan Thurston to touch down on Southern Downs

TOP 10: Warwick’s 2020 sporting triumphs