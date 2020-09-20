TOP SPOTS: 10+ Warwick jobs available right now

GET THE JOB: Here’s 10 Warwick positions taking applications right now. Picture: Wavebreakmedia Ltd.

GET THE JOB: Here’s 10 Warwick positions taking applications right now. Picture: Wavebreakmedia Ltd.

Warwick's job market is on the up after the economic blow of the pandemic, with a wide range of positions up for grabs right now.

Check out the Daily News' list of 10 available jobs. You never know where one application could lead you!

1) Career development practitioner

Assumption College in Warwick is currently looking to hire a career counsellor on a part-time basis.

Key responsibilities include working collaboratively with multiple sectors of the school community to promote the achievement, career development, and employability of all students.

If this sounds like the role, submit your resume, cover letter, and selection criteria via the online job ad.

2) Community engagement manager

NBN is seeking community engagement managers to work from regional Queensland towns, including Warwick and its surrounds.

The role will focus on enabling, developing, and monitoring the performance of NBN services and programs within the area.

If this sounds like the job for you, head to the online job ad to apply.

3) Kindergarten supervisor

The Lady Gowrie Kindergarten in Warwick is looking to hire a supervisor to commence work in January 2021.

Working six-day fortnights on a permanent part-time contract, the successful applicant will bring tertiary qualifications and extensive industry knowledge and experience to the role.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to PO Box 169 Warwick or via email to info@warwickkindy.com.au

Picture: LPETTET

4) Clinical nurse

Darling Downs Health is looking to hire a number of clinical nurses across various departments within their Warwick sector.

There are two positions available in each of the following areas: Alcohol and Other Drugs Service, Cardiac Investigations and Critical Care.

For full details of the position or to apply, check out the online job ad.

5) Commercial services co-ordinator

The Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a commercial services co-ordinator to work out of Warwick or Stanthorpe.

Key duties include assisting with the ongoing monitoring and review of all commercial business functions, as well as ensuring all capital works projects are completed on time.

If this sounds like the role for you, submit your resume, cover letter, and selection criteria online.

Picture: Highwaystarz-Photography

6) Relief teachers

Scots PGC College in Warwick is searching for relief teachers to join their team for an immediate start.

Applicants must bring relevant tertiary qualifications and current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers, along with practical experience and strong communication skills.

For more information or to apply, check out the online job ad.

7) Community engagement co-ordinator

The Warwick branch for Churches of Christ in Queensland is looking to hire a community engagement co-ordinator on a fixed-term contract.

Primary responsibilities include managing brand reputation, business development, and effective community engagement for the Warwick facility.

The ideal candidate will bring relevant tertiary qualifications, minimum three years' industry experience, and excellent communication skills to the role.

For more information or to apply, check out the online job ad.

8) Production assistant

Integria Healthcare is seeking a production assistant to join their team at the Warwick warehouse.

Key responsibilities include receipt and sampling of raw materials, issuing components and transferring to packaging areas, and preparing goods for dispatch.

If this sounds like the role for you, head to the online job ad for more information.

9) Property manager

Elders Warwick is looking to hire a real estate agent and property manager who brings industry experience and excellent interpersonal skills to the role.

The ideal applicant will also have a high level of computer literacy and an open driver's licence.

For more information or to apply, click here.

10) Apprentice carpenter

Westbuilt Homes is searching for two apprentice carpenters to join their Warwick team, one in their first year and another in their third or fourth.

Any candidate should bring a White Card and means of transport, willingness to learn, and positive work ethic to the position.

If this sounds like the job for you, click here for more information.