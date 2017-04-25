Top tree decorators crowned at Allora Autumn Festival

POINTS have been tallied in Allora's tree decorating contest and the Red Hatters and Sarah and Stacey Turner were named joint winners yesterday.

As part of the Allora Autumn Festival, 23 trees were dressed in colourful adornments to highlight the theme of autumn.

"We're delighted by the community spirit that's been shown,” Autumn Festival co-ordinator Christine Gleeson said.

Local posties Sharon and Roger Neilson coordinated the event and judging was carried out by Sheryl Windle and Triple M's Lee Faulkner.

Mr Neilson was very impressed by the displays.

"It was very colourful and a lot of work was put into it,” he said.

The festival will continue this weekend.

For more information head to www.allorafestival.net.