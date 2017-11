FUN TIME: Eddie, Rose and Grace Kerslake at WIRAC on a weekend when more than 1000 patrons supported the third birthday celebration since the YMCA started managing the sport and recreation facility.

FUN TIME: Eddie, Rose and Grace Kerslake at WIRAC on a weekend when more than 1000 patrons supported the third birthday celebration since the YMCA started managing the sport and recreation facility. Gerard Walsh

MORE than 1000 patrons supported the three-day birthday celebrations at WIRAC.

While WIRAC was opened in the late 1990s, the weekend celebrations were for the third birthday since the facility has been under YMCA management.

Features of the celebrations included the Friday night festival, the visit of two water polo Olympians and the chance for children to try three inflatables from Quirky Angel Inflatables.