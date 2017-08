The man will face court in September.

EAGLE -EYED police have spotted a man allegedly tossing a bag into bushes while on patrol yesterday.

The 38-year-old Warwick man was walking along Victoria St at 7.35pm when police say he spotted the patrol car and threw the bag.

Police stopped the man and after a quick search located the bag, which contained a bong, marijuana and ecstasy.

The man is due to face court on September 20 charged with drug and utensil possession.