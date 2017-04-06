Totally Wild are coming to Warwick

A KID'S TV favourite is heading to Warwick today to meet some speedy little porkers.

The Totally Wild crew will be at the Sandy Creek Pub meeting up with Kev Kiley from Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs and of course, the little pink racers themselves.

Mr Kiley said he'd done a few shows with Totally Wild in the past.

"When I was doing the shearing at the Ekka in the late 1990s and early 2000s I ran into the Totally Wild crew a couple of times,” he said.

"I certainly remember chatting to Ranger Stacey on occasion.

"But I haven't done Totally Wild with the pigs yet, so that should be a bit of good fun.”

Mr Kiley said he would set up the race course for the show.

"They will be looking to do a cute little story on the pigs, so we'll have a few races and they can film that for the kids,” he said.

"I had a bit of a chat to the presenter yesterday so I have a bit of clue of what we're going to do and how we're going to do it.”

Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs are Warwick favourites with the Sandy Creek Pig Races, but they also travel from Cairns to Hobart for charity functions.

"We had 100 jobs last year,” Mr Kiley said.

"That's a lot of travel and a lot of money raised.

"It amazes me the results when it's done well.”