23°
News

Totally Wild are coming to Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 6th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE TROT: Pig racing action.
ON THE TROT: Pig racing action. Michael Cormack

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A KID'S TV favourite is heading to Warwick today to meet some speedy little porkers.

The Totally Wild crew will be at the Sandy Creek Pub meeting up with Kev Kiley from Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs and of course, the little pink racers themselves.

Mr Kiley said he'd done a few shows with Totally Wild in the past.

"When I was doing the shearing at the Ekka in the late 1990s and early 2000s I ran into the Totally Wild crew a couple of times,” he said.

"I certainly remember chatting to Ranger Stacey on occasion.

"But I haven't done Totally Wild with the pigs yet, so that should be a bit of good fun.”

Mr Kiley said he would set up the race course for the show.

"They will be looking to do a cute little story on the pigs, so we'll have a few races and they can film that for the kids,” he said.

"I had a bit of a chat to the presenter yesterday so I have a bit of clue of what we're going to do and how we're going to do it.”

Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs are Warwick favourites with the Sandy Creek Pig Races, but they also travel from Cairns to Hobart for charity functions.

"We had 100 jobs last year,” Mr Kiley said.

"That's a lot of travel and a lot of money raised.

"It amazes me the results when it's done well.”

Warwick Daily News
Grader slams through Warwick home

Grader slams through Warwick home

A RENTAL dispute is suspected to be behind a grader being ploughed into a Warwick home in a frightening midnight attack.

CHEMICAL LEAK: Warwick business evacuated this morning

Ammonia leak at Grove forces full evacuation this morning.

AN AMMONIA leak at Grove Juice has forced a full evacuation

Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

Landlines used to operate even when there was a loss of power.

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

By next month, there will be just 16 Sizzlers left in Australia.

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

Thousands are expected to attend the Picnic Basket Day in Killarney.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Warwick Turf Club secures another TAB meeting

RACING: Li'l Rippa (inside) holds on for apprentice Adam Spinks to edge out Cambooya Rock (Ron Goltz) in the Three-Year-Old Handicap on Warwick Credit Union Cup Day at Allman Park.

Three race meetings in six weeks at Allman Park

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

Enjoy All The Spoils!

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!