Touch of glamour at Gala Ball

GLAMOROUS: Dress up for the first Glitz and Glamour Gala Ball tomorrow night.

A DESIRE to create "the best ball in Warwick” is what drove Gary Zerner to bring the first Glitz and Glamour Gala Ball to the Rose City this weekend.

The Scots PGC College P&F president said while the ball would be hosted at the school tomorrow night, the whole community was invited to dress up.

"Our focus has been making it for the whole of the community,” Mr Zerner said.

"There used to be a lot of good balls around town and we wanted to make this the best ball for everyone to enjoy.

"We had a lot of high expectations for the first one but we've already ended up with about 120 people.

"There are a few extra tickets if anyone wants to dress up in their full-length gowns and suits and do something special.”

Mr Zerner said guests at the ball would be treated to champagne on arrival and a three-course a la carte menu.

"We're fortunate to have our school chef John Rogers who has worked in restaurants to design our menu,” he said.

"We'll also have cocktails, full bar and music from Brisbane band Funk N Stuff.

"As people arrive, their night will be captured by Samantha Bennett Photography.”

The ball will be held from 6pm until late at the Des Davey Hall on East St tomorrow night.

Tickets are $110 a person and available from trybooking.com/302255.