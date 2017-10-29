Touch of prestige honouring a legend

Being presented the prestigious Barnes Trophy at Warwick in 2013 is Mac Shann from Clermont on Centaur Park Daddy's Girl, with judge Paul Wales from Narrabri. Photo: Contributed

The late Mr CE Barnes of Canning Downs, Warwick, his late sister, Mrs A.G. Bell and his late niece, Miss Pam Bell, Aroo, Boonah, instigated the J.H.S. Barnes Memorial Trophy in 1973.

Mr Barnes was a stout supporter of the Australian Stockhorse and the magnificent trophy was presented every year to an outstanding example of the breed.

Some years ago, the trophy was given in trust to the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society where it is kept on display in the committee room in a glass case and is now presented every year with a memento to the most consistent working horse over the running of the campdrafts at Warwick Rodeo, to be judged on ability and type.

All breeds of horse are now eligible to compete for this trophy.

Mr Barnes, who stood many famous stallions at Canning Downs, including Tails, wished to promote the use of Australian dress and saddlery.

With this in mind, he took over the sponsorship of the Risdon Draft in 1973 and changed the name to the Canning Downs Campdraft. This campdraft is still called the Canning Downs and is now sponsored by Mr Barnes son, John Barnes.

Canning Downs was the first pastoral property established in Queensland in 1840 by Patrick Leslie and has been associated with rodeo and horsemanship from the earliest days.