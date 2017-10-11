Touch of Toowoomba: Toowoomba Lapidary Club

CUT AND POLISHED: Working the grinders at the Toowoomba Lapidary Club are Beverley Radke, Dante Shephard-Picton, Riki Lewis and Brendon MacLeod.

CUT AND POLISHED: Working the grinders at the Toowoomba Lapidary Club are Beverley Radke, Dante Shephard-Picton, Riki Lewis and Brendon MacLeod. Matthew Newton

Touch of Toowoomba brings you a scene from the lives of four Toowoomba people each week. Who are they? And what do they love about our great city?

When: 7.30pm, Tuesday, October 10.

Where: Toowoomba Lapidary Club

Beverley Radke

MY INTEREST in lapidary started in the mid-1980s when I met a couple who were the first lapidary club members in Australia.

I joined the Mackay Lapidary Club at the time and when I moved to Toowoomba I joined the club here in 1997.

Since then I've done some archive work on the club and discovered a lot of the history of our lapidary club in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary a couple of years ago.

What keeps me coming back? Every slice of rock you cut is a different pattern.

There's nothing in nature that you can duplicate. Every slice is different. It's unique.

What do I like about Toowoomba? I moved here by choice because I used to live in the tropics and I couldn't take the humidity and the summers any more. I like all four seasons in Toowoomba.

Dante Shephard-Picton

I BECAME interested in gemstones when my dad showed me all the rocks he had.

They were all shiny and I was interested in them because they were beautiful and I wanted to have a go at it. I'm 10, and and the youngest member of the Toowoomba Lapidary Club.

I enjoy having a go at everything I haven't done before and I try my best.

My family and I travel from Warwick every Tuesday to come to club nights.

I'm the fourth generation in my family to take an interest in lapidary work.

I've shown my friends some of my dad's work and they said it was pretty cool. I'm currently setting up a workshop at home so I can practise there.

Riki Lewis

I GOT involved in lapidary because I have a genuine interest in geology. I don't know where that stemmed from but I've been collecting rock, mineral and crystal specimens since I was seven years old. That turned into me going to university, studying soil science and geology.

I always wanted to learn how to cut stones and about four or five years ago a mate of mine was aware of this club and told me about it, and yeah, I've been here ever since. It seems like a natural extension of geology to be honest.

I enjoy being a part of this club - it's very friendly and everyone's here for a similar reason.

I became president because the previous one needed a break. I said yep, I'll give it a crack.

I've been in Toowoomba since 2012. It's a great spot. It's got everything a big city has but without the big city feel.

I've gotta say I love the parks - they're a highlight.

Brendon MacLeod

I GOT involved in the club a bit over 12 months ago, mainly because I was looking for a way to polish some fossils I found.

I started cutting some stones and I've barely missed a night since.

The club's got a really good social aspect to it. We go on field trips together.

Also I like working with my hands, and you get something at the end of it that's pretty special.

I grew up at Meringandan and have moved away a few times but keep coming back.

What do I love about Toowoomba? It's not a big city but it's got everything you need and want and it's still a little bit quiet.

