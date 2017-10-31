Tough lady showcases pink at Warwick Rodeo

News

Toni Hart at the Warwick Showgrounds for Tough Enough to Wear Pink day.
Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
A SEA of colour reigned over the Warwick Showgrounds on Friday, as participants and spectators showed they were tough enough to wear pink.

Toni Hart is a part of the Classic Ladies Foundation team which was on hand to raise money towards Australian Breast Cancer Research, an organisation close to her heart.

"In 2013 I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.

"It was a terrifying experience and I wouldn't wish anyone to have to go through it.

"They provide support, conduct research and development to find a cure.”

Mrs Hart has since overcome her battle with cancer, and credits developments through research for helping her get to that stage.

"I was given a relatively new drug which was instrumental in helping me recover,” she said.

"In the same way chemotherapy is given to you, some can be treated with chemotherapy pills.”

As a part of the day, $11,600 was raised as a part of a horse service auction conducted at the Warwick Showgrounds.

A further $6400 was raised from other auctions and selling of merchandise, which included branded caps for the occasion.

