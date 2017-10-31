Tough lady showcases pink at Warwick Rodeo

Toni Hart at the Warwick Showgrounds for Tough Enough to Wear Pink day.

Toni Hart at the Warwick Showgrounds for Tough Enough to Wear Pink day. Sean Teuma

A SEA of colour reigned over the Warwick Showgrounds on Friday, as participants and spectators showed they were tough enough to wear pink.

Toni Hart is a part of the Classic Ladies Foundation team which was on hand to raise money towards Australian Breast Cancer Research, an organisation close to her heart.

"In 2013 I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.

"It was a terrifying experience and I wouldn't wish anyone to have to go through it.

"They provide support, conduct research and development to find a cure.”

Mrs Hart has since overcome her battle with cancer, and credits developments through research for helping her get to that stage.

"I was given a relatively new drug which was instrumental in helping me recover,” she said.

"In the same way chemotherapy is given to you, some can be treated with chemotherapy pills.”

As a part of the day, $11,600 was raised as a part of a horse service auction conducted at the Warwick Showgrounds.

A further $6400 was raised from other auctions and selling of merchandise, which included branded caps for the occasion.