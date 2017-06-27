Tourism gurus refute industry claims

TOURISM operators on the Southern Downs have cast their doubts about industry data released last week.

The Tourism Research Australia figures reported the region had experienced a 42% increase in tourism spending, with a record-high $733million in overnight expenditure.

But some tourism operators claimed the statistics were not representative of the Granite Belt's situation.

One long-term business owner said she had seen a decline in trade from previous years and she questioned the source of last week's statistics.

The business owner said there was "division” on how to manage tourism for the region after the responsibility shifted from Granite Belt Wine and Tourism to Destination Southern Downs, then to the council 12 months ago.

"I'm not sure where they're getting their data,” she said.

"I think everyone's feeling a bit unsure about where the future is headed.”

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president John Bylicki said some anecdotal information he had received was at odds with the survey results.

He said the chamber would welcome a study specifically into tourism on the Granite Belt.

"We need more focused data for our area to really understand it,” Mr Bylicki said.

Debbie Bradburn from 31 the Rocks said she and her husband Scott had been experiencing a relatively strong winter so far.

"The last month was an improvement for us on the previous year,” she said.

"We're pretty much full with the exception of a few gaps here and there through to August.”

High St Motor Inn owners Shaun and Shannon Cox said they had also been busy but this was mostly due to upgrade works at Carramar's aged care home.

"Most operators in Stanthorpe are down this financial year,” Mr Cox said.

"Without all of the building work going on at Carramar and the hospital it would be a ghost town mid- week.

"I would love to know where the data comes from as I and the other operators I speak to have never been asked.

"Using SQCT figures and adapting them here to pat themselves on the back is utter arrogance.”

Ridgemill Estate owner Martin Cooper said they were optimistic about 2017 as they were already booked solid until August and were still fielding plenty of inquiries.

"(Visitors) are particularly keen to buy local, so they love supporting the neighbouring cheese providores and olive growers, as well as dining out in cafes and restaurants in the region,” Mr Cooper said.