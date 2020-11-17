Tourism hotspot singled out as Lonely Planet’s best

ONE Southern Downs tourist destination’s tireless efforts educating visitors after last year’s devastating bushfires have been recognised globally in Lonely Planet’s 2020 Best In Travel Awards

Australia won in the new Community Restoration Award, with judges applauding the recovery from some of the worst bushfires in history.

But it was our Spicers Peak Lodge at Maryvale that got a special call out for its Wallaby Walkabout tour.

The tour led by resident nature guide Melissa Booth urges guests to discuss and consider fire ecology and bush regeneration as much as red-necked wallaby spottings.

Best in Travel 2021 Australia: Lonely Planet awards Australia the ‘Community Restoration’ award in recognition of its recovery efforts at both a local and national level to rebuild communities and preserve Australia’s unique wildlife following the 2019/20 summer bushfires.

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said the award was a reflection of the significant efforts made by Spicers to rebuild the sector.

“There is no doubt that this has been the most challenging year our industry has faced, having to first deal with the impacts of last summer’s bushfires followed directly by a shutdown of travel due to COVID-19,” Ms Harrison said.

“But in response to these challenges, we really have seen the best examples of the Australian spirit shining through, particularly as people across the country rallied behind those communities both directly and indirectly impacted by the bushfires, with so many extending offers of support.”

Australia is one of 30 destinations selected by Lonely Planet to shine a light on pioneering sustainable practices and the importance of diverse representation in all aspects of travel.