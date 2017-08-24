Tourism strategy given green light

VISIT NOW: Businesses around the Southern Downs are looking forward to a boost in tourism dollars.

MORE residents, visitors, jobs and investment are the key goals of a tourism strategy adopted by the Southern Downs Regional Council yesterday.

The strategy will be enforced over the next three years, aiming to boost visitor numbers by 10%, jobs in the sector by 10% and the average nights spent by visitors by 50%, among other goals.

Councillor Rod Kelly, who holds the portfolio of regional promotion, tourism and the arts, moved to approve the strategy at the council's general meeting yesterday.

Cr Kelly said tourism was everybody's business, from people who invited visitors to their home to people who owned businesses in the community.

"I'm very positive about this and I'm very excited about it,” Cr Kelly said.

"If we can help fill beds, if we can help fill restaurants, if we can help fill cafes, that's what this document is about. It gives people a blueprint of how each of those businesses can market and promote their businesses within this.”

The strategy outlines five priority areas, which include investing in infrastructure, enhancing promotion and building a skilled workforce.

Some of the actions proposed to be taken to fulfil these priorities include developing marketing materials for the region such as an annual visitor guide, facilitating training and development and developing a unified destination message.

Cr Kelly said a spring advertising campaign, which was currently in draft form, would soon be rolled out to put the strategy into action.

It will highlight the best assets of the Southern Downs.

They include food and wine, country hospitality and national parks.

"The message is come

and experience what we have in this great region,” Cr Kelly said. "I can assure them if they come and experience it they will talk about it and come back.”

Leeanne Gangemi from Ballandean Estate Wines said representatives from the winery attended tourism forums where consultation on the strategy took place.

"It gives us a little bit of direction,” Ms Gangemi said.

"For a little while we didn't know what the plan was or was there a plan. I'm hoping it will help everybody to focus and invest.

"Hopefully it will be positive move for everybody.”

Belle Vue Cafe owner Mark Favero said a boost in tourism numbers allowed the cafe to upgrade its own services.

After Jumpers and Jazz in July last year, the cafe was able to install new carpet.

"We get to try different things and there's a little bit more money floating around town that we try to spend around town as much as we can,” Mr Favero said.

"If they're focusing on the tourism side of things on a long-term scale it gives us time to set up some long-term goals and long-term changes.”

Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh said the prospect of increased tourism was positive for businesses.

"Anything that will grow our region in relation to people coming here and staying will be a huge benefit for hospitality and the wider community,” she said.