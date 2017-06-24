Tourism value grows for Southern Downs

SECTOR STRENGTH: SDRC reported strong tourism sector growth ahead of one of the region's biggest visitor drawcards, Jumpers and Jazz.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council says it is committed to growing regional tourism after a multi-billion dollar injection of visitor expenditure.

In just one year, tourism expenditure has grown nationally by $6.3 billion to $121.2 billion, thanks to healthy increases in international and domestic visitor nights, as well as day trippers.

The Tourism Research Australia figure represents all spending by domestic and international visitors on everything from gambling and shopping to hire cars and flights within the country.

State by state, New South Wales enjoyed the lion's share of tourism dollars with $32.2 billion spent in the year to March, followed by Queensland and Victoria - with close to $25 billion each.

Within the Southern Queensland Country Tourism area, tourism spending has grown by 42% - a record high - with travellers pumping $733million in overnight expenditure into the district.

SQCT CEO Mary-Clare Power said while the overall tourism expenditure for the state was up a healthy 5.8%, Southern Queensland Country enjoyed seven times the Queensland growth figure.

"In the year to March, the total nights spent in the region is also up 15.7% and the number of overnight visitors grew 3.1% to 1.9million,” Ms Power said.

"Travellers might pack up and go home but what they leave behind is a huge boost to our local economy.

"It's a tough contest battling for the tourist dollar so for Southern Queensland Country to perform well means the region is hitting the right note with travellers.”

The Southern Downs had its fair share of tourism sector growth.

In 2015/16, tourism and hospitality sales in the SDRC area were $164.5million, total value added was $89.5million.

The number of jobs created by tourism has also grown to 850, up from 800 just five years ago.

SDRC Economic Development and Tourism Unit manager Scott Templeman said tourism was a high priority for the council.

There were 268,228 international visitor nights in Southern Downs Regional Council area in the past year, accounting for 17% of the total visitor nights.

"A methodical approach to regional promotion is being undertaken to keep the region's brands strong,” Mr Templeman said.

"Over the past 10 years, reasons for visitors to come to the Southern Downs have remained largely consistent.

"The majority of visitors attend for holidays and visiting friends and family, come from within Queensland, and on average, stay for between two and four days.”

Domestic overnight visitors to the region spent just under $350 per trip and domestic day visitors spent just over $100, while international tourists spent the most, at almost $1500 per trip.

This is in line with the fact that international visitors tend to stay for longer in the region.

Local tourism operator Cherrabah Resort said since 2006, the past six months had brought the highest number overnight visitors with an increase of more than 15%.

"Tourism operators across the region are likely to have experienced the same growth,” the resort reported.

"Success in the tourism sector comes from an investment from each operator in time, persistence and professionality.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the data indicated the Southern Downs tourism sector continues to grow and attract visitors.

Southern Downs tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said it was encouraging to see visitor numbers climb.

"Broadly, the reason we're seeing greater spending in domestic tourism is because people aren't travelling overseas as much due to the Aussie dollar,” Cr Kelly said.

Cr Kelly said the council would host a forum with tourism operators next month in Stanthorpe.