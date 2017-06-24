20°
News

Tourism value grows for Southern Downs

Sophie Lester
| 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
SECTOR STRENGTH: SDRC reported strong tourism sector growth ahead of one of the region's biggest visitor drawcards, Jumpers and Jazz.
SECTOR STRENGTH: SDRC reported strong tourism sector growth ahead of one of the region's biggest visitor drawcards, Jumpers and Jazz. Leanne Ryan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council says it is committed to growing regional tourism after a multi-billion dollar injection of visitor expenditure.

In just one year, tourism expenditure has grown nationally by $6.3 billion to $121.2 billion, thanks to healthy increases in international and domestic visitor nights, as well as day trippers.

The Tourism Research Australia figure represents all spending by domestic and international visitors on everything from gambling and shopping to hire cars and flights within the country.

State by state, New South Wales enjoyed the lion's share of tourism dollars with $32.2 billion spent in the year to March, followed by Queensland and Victoria - with close to $25 billion each.

Within the Southern Queensland Country Tourism area, tourism spending has grown by 42% - a record high - with travellers pumping $733million in overnight expenditure into the district.

SQCT CEO Mary-Clare Power said while the overall tourism expenditure for the state was up a healthy 5.8%, Southern Queensland Country enjoyed seven times the Queensland growth figure.

"In the year to March, the total nights spent in the region is also up 15.7% and the number of overnight visitors grew 3.1% to 1.9million,” Ms Power said.

"Travellers might pack up and go home but what they leave behind is a huge boost to our local economy.

"It's a tough contest battling for the tourist dollar so for Southern Queensland Country to perform well means the region is hitting the right note with travellers.”

The Southern Downs had its fair share of tourism sector growth.

In 2015/16, tourism and hospitality sales in the SDRC area were $164.5million, total value added was $89.5million.

The number of jobs created by tourism has also grown to 850, up from 800 just five years ago.

SDRC Economic Development and Tourism Unit manager Scott Templeman said tourism was a high priority for the council.

There were 268,228 international visitor nights in Southern Downs Regional Council area in the past year, accounting for 17% of the total visitor nights.

"A methodical approach to regional promotion is being undertaken to keep the region's brands strong,” Mr Templeman said.

"Over the past 10 years, reasons for visitors to come to the Southern Downs have remained largely consistent.

"The majority of visitors attend for holidays and visiting friends and family, come from within Queensland, and on average, stay for between two and four days.”

Domestic overnight visitors to the region spent just under $350 per trip and domestic day visitors spent just over $100, while international tourists spent the most, at almost $1500 per trip.

This is in line with the fact that international visitors tend to stay for longer in the region.

Local tourism operator Cherrabah Resort said since 2006, the past six months had brought the highest number overnight visitors with an increase of more than 15%.

"Tourism operators across the region are likely to have experienced the same growth,” the resort reported.

"Success in the tourism sector comes from an investment from each operator in time, persistence and professionality.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the data indicated the Southern Downs tourism sector continues to grow and attract visitors.

Southern Downs tourism portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said it was encouraging to see visitor numbers climb.

"Broadly, the reason we're seeing greater spending in domestic tourism is because people aren't travelling overseas as much due to the Aussie dollar,” Cr Kelly said.

Cr Kelly said the council would host a forum with tourism operators next month in Stanthorpe.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  economics southern downs regional council southern queensland country tourism tourism tourism research australia warwick business warwick community

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Epic trek raises thousands

Epic trek raises thousands

Warwick women conquer 100km Oxfam Trail Walk for charity

Construction on track for WSHS gymnasium

FRESH FACILITIES: Warwick High students William Watts, Daniel Giddy, Lyessa Utz and Britney Vincent at the Hamilton Oval construction site.

A new building worth $1.2 mil is almost complete

BOUT BONANZA: Win tickets to Horn V Pacquiao ringside

You could be there for the fight of the century: Jeff Horn taking on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.

You and a mate could be ringside to witness sporting history.

Rose City build hits heritage

The Plumb's Chambers building today following extensive restoration works/ Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News

Realignment of heritage boundary proposed at Plumb's Chambers

Local Partners

Morning fun for Warwick East State School

Warwick East State School rewards youngsters with activities for annual day.

Bridal honours for local planner

Peta Murphy with the recent accolades earned by Weddings and Events Warwick at the 19th Queensland ABIA awards.

Local wedding planners given accolades at industry awards.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Cowboys promote star colt to A grade

ATTACK: Craig Donn in action for the Warwick Cowboys this season.

Some changes but Cowboys coach confident

Sprints this weekend and then the historics at Morgan Park

JUNIOR: Maddison Crowe is one of the juniors to race in sprints this year.

More than 260 drivers lining up on next two weekends

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

IF YOU’RE wondering what those random cries of ‘bingo!’ have been around the city of late, then brace yourself – you too could be a winner!

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Potential to Expand

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS !!

OWNER WANTS SOLD! Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned sturdy 2 bedroom...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $575,000 Neg

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Land, Walk To Town Centre

27 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Surprise Yourself! Take a Look!

6 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $279,000

There is a lot more to this property than meets the eye your inspection is a must. This private and well presented 3 bedroom all with built-ins brick home set...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Timber Cottage Set on 2 Acres 5.5Km from CBD

27 Smelter Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This classic timber cottage situated on 8094m2 (2 acres) only 5.5km from Warwick is in need of some renovating with 3 bedrooms, kitchen dining combined with gas...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Well kept 3 bedroom home with large entertainment room and open plan kitchen, dining and lounge rooms. Air-con in lounge and reverse cycle in main bedroom. Gas...

Elevated with Outlook

6 Walker Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the ... $99,000

On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the showgrounds, is this 1062 m cleared block. Ready to build your home has town water connected...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!