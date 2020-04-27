Tourist hotspot gets the government go-ahead

CHASING WATERFALLS: Queen Mary Falls in Main Range National Park will be the Southern Downs’ first tourism hotspot to officially reopen this weekend.

KILLARNEY’S Queen Mary Falls will reopen to the public this weekend as part of the Queensland Government’s first rollback of coronavirus restrictions.

From Saturday, people will be able to visit some national park sites, have outdoor picnics, and go for recreational drives, so long as they remain within 50 kilometres of their home and still observe social distancing.

Spring Creek Mountain Cafe & Cottages owner Bev Ruskey said she hoped the increased traffic flow to the area would give local businesses a much-needed boost and provide some community relief.

“People are getting a bit restless and wanting to get out with the beautiful weather we’re having at the moment,” Mrs Ruskey said.

“The community has pretty well done the right thing this whole time, and I’m glad we’re able to start getting back out again.

We’ll be glad to start getting some of that foot traffic back through the area.”

Like many other small businesses, Mrs Ruskey said her cafe had been doing it tough but was trying to make the best of the situation.

“I’m only making frozen meals at the moment that people can take home – it hasn’t been worth it to us to stay open for takeaways,” she said.

“It was at the beginning, but at Easter there was absolutely no one, and we couldn’t afford to keep paying penalty rates.

But we’ve got the JobKeeper payments to keep everyone on, and we’ve been using the time to do lots of maintenance and refurbishment to really refresh the place.”

When making the announcement, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stressed that this first wave of relaxed restrictions would only become permanent if communities continued social distancing measures.

“I’m trying to be flexible, I’m trying to listen to what the public is saying,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This is a small step and it’s one we need the public to 100 per cent co-operate with because if we do see mass gatherings, I will not hesitate to clamp back down.”

Mrs Ruskey said with Queen Mary Falls reopening and the Labour Day long weekend, Spring Creek Mountain cafe would trial reopening their takeaway services.

“Seeing as (areas of) the national park are back open, we’re going to trial takeaway orders over the long weekend,” she said.

“Not on the Monday, I don’t think, but definitely at least Friday through to Sunday.”