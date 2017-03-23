Tourist park proposed for Connolly Dam

IF THE community is in favour, Warwick's Connolly Dam could soon be home to a tourist park.

Council is currently seeking public comment on a material change of use of Connolly Dam from a water supply dam and recreation to a tourist park with up to 20 sites.

Council were approached for comment but were unable to provide any by the time of printing.

A statement regarding the proposal said the land adjoining the dam would be utilised for camping and tourist use would not impact on the rural or recreational use of the dam and its surroundings.

Given Connolly Dam is a major source of Warwick's water supply, the statement also says there will be no impact on the water quality in the dam.

The proposal is for a 20 site camping ground, with a maximum stay of three to seven nights.

Sites will be unpowered and campers will need to bring a water supply.

Stage one of the project will see 12 camping sites built and the road into the site re-levelled.

Stage two will see a brand new amenities block built with showers, toilets and washing facilities.

Stage three will see capacity increased to 20 sites including tent sites.

Warwick Fish Stocking Association secretary treasurer Ed Kemp said overall he was in favour of the proposed camp-site.

"In theory it's a very good thing,” he said.

"But there a few things that I would be very wary of.

"The first is the road in to Connolly Dam, it's gravel and narrow and a very bad road for kangaroos, it can be quite dangerous on dusk.”

Mr Kemp said Connolly Dam was a beautiful spot but had its restrictions.

"I just have concerns about the road and conditions on fishing and boating,” he said.

"But if you want to go there and relax for a few days, it's magnificent.”

Residents have until April 16 to provide comment on the proposed development.

Head to the public notices section of the SDRC website or find the post on their Facebook page.