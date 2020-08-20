Tourist sues after wild jetboat ride

An English tourist is suing a Hamilton Island jetboat company for $840,000 after she fractured her vertebrae three years ago.

Janet Turner, 53, from Dartford in Kent, has sued Hamilton Island Water Sports Pty Ltd (HIWS), the operator of the Jetryder, in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton.

Ms Turner claims she was hurt on September 18, 2017 when she landed heavily on her buttocks when the boat jumped a wave off Hamilton Island.

She alleges the burst fracture she suffered to her L1 vertebrae and partial fracture to her fifth lumbar vertebrae were caused by the negligence of the boating company, including by failing to provide seatbelts and failing to secure cushions to the boat's benches.

Ms Turner claims in court documents that she suffered "immediate pain in her back" after she "was propelled up off her seat while her feet remained on the floor" then fell back down to the seat when boat captain Andrew Harvey executed a "spin" by turning the boat sharply.

Ms Turner is not suing Mr Harvey personally.

Ms Turner claims HIWS failed to operate the boat safely, and her injury has left her unable to work for long hours in her job as a quality control laboratory technician.

She alleges she will be required to reduce her working hours from 35 hours per week to 25 hours per week and is claiming $500,000 damages for future economic loss arguing standing is painful.

"Pain increases as the day progresses. Concentration and efficiency is hampered by chronic pain such that the plaintiff is no longer fit for long working hours," the claim states.

"She must refuse overtime she had been required to do," the claim states.

HIWS which owned or operated a Jetryder boat with a 14 passenger capacity offering rides in the Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island region, has not filed a defence to the claims.

Mr Harvey of HIWS was contacted for comment but did not respond by time of publication.

Ms Turner's solicitor did not respond to requests for comment.

No date for hearing has been set.

Originally published as Tourist sues after wild jetboat ride