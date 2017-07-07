Tourists take in rodeo city

WARWICK'S most famed activity was in the spotlight for visitors to the Southern Downs on Thursday morning.

Rodeo has long been a draw card for the town, and members of the Rochedale Probus Club were able to see the sport up close and personal yesterday.

Club member Chris Richardson said the south Brisbane club had regular excursions but one that involved the at the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre was among the most thrilling.

"I think a lot of us have seen rodeo on TV before but it's not quite the same as being this close," Mr Richardson said.

"It's exciting to see it in person where you can see and smell everything and take it all in.

"Our club has about 100 members and we have about 25 on this trip - not all are always able to come."

Mr Richardson said the group had arrived in Warwick after a visit to Tenterfield, and they had spent the previous night celebrating Christmas in July at the Abbey of the Roses.

"They even had artificial snow for us," he said.

"We're heading back to Rochedale this afternoon