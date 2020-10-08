Town farewells born and bred Warwick centenarian Iris Cantor

FULL OF WIT: Iris Cantor, in 2019, celebrating her 102 birthday.

FULL OF WIT: Iris Cantor, in 2019, celebrating her 102 birthday.

AN INVALUABLE part of Warwick’s history and much-loved resident of Akooramak, Iris Cantor will be best remembered for always being up for a laugh.

The 103-year-old passed away last Friday and the Warwick community has stepped forward to pay tribute to the woman with a “love for life”.

Born in 1917 to one of Warwick’s founding families, Mrs Cantor dropped out of school after her junior exam to work in the iconic Joe Cantor’s Menswear as a secretary.

Former Reverend of St Mark’s Anglican Church Julie Simpson spent some time with Mrs Cantor in her later life and said she’ll remember her as a “very sparky” character,

“She was very intelligent and very full-on,” Mrs Simpson said.

“She loved to have a joke and if could crack a joke with her and she’d hear it, she’d like it.”

A star athlete in her day, the 220-yard race was her speciality in her Warwick State High School years, but she soon moved onto hockey.

While former Warwick Hockey Association president Sheryl Windle’s years at the club did not match up with Mrs Cantor’s, she said she will remember the “witty” woman she got to visit for her 100th birthday celebrations.

“I remember it was just lovely to be able to share such a wonderful celebration,” she said.

BACK AGAIN: Iris Cantor returned to Warwick State High School in 2012 to celebrate the centenary. Photo Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News

Mrs Cantor moved into Akooramak care in 2016, and CEO Darryl Chapman said he will fondly remember the “immaculately dressed” women who was a “delight.”

“Even at the age 103 was still known for her witty sense of humour, her love for life and her love for a nice hot cup of tea from her cosy covered pot and her china tea cup,” Mr Chapman said.

“Miss Cantor crocheted endlessly and her crocheted ‘wriggly worm bookmarks’ will always be remembered by all staff and residents. I’m sure almost every staff member & resident received at least one.”

“It was a pleasure to know such a wonderful lady.”

Iris Cantor with her letter of congratulations from Annastacia Palaszczuk when she turned 100.

The centenarian was also heavily involved in the Warwick Choral Society, the Warwick Philharmonic Society, and Girls’ Friendly Society over the years, telling the Warwick Daily News last year she “loved” theatre and would have pursued the passion in another life.

One of five children, Mrs Cantor was sister to Theo Cantor, the former Chamber of Commerce president who was instrumental in developing the Warwick industrial area.

Mrs Cantor’s funeral will be held at the Warwick Funerals Chapel, 48 Willi Street at 11.00am, Monday, 12th October.

For those unable to attend, please go to www.burstows.com.au/tribute-centre