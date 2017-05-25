Town Hall toilets to take final flush

FINAL FLUSH: Southern Downs Regional Council have moved to demolish the public toilets in the Warwick Town Hall car park.

THE most heated debate at Wednesday's Southern Downs Regional Council meeting revolved around the fate of the public toilets behind Warwick's Town Hall.

Councillor Rod Kelly moved to demolish the toilet block and replace it with RV-friendly parking.

He said safety in the female toilets was of particular concern as the view of the entrance was obscured.

"I acknowledge that of the 39 submissions, 87% wanted them to remain,” he said.

"While I don't use the female toilets... the male access is much more safe.”

Director of engineering services Peter See said any major upgrade to the toilet blocks would trigger a requirement to build disability-friendly access.

Mr See said any upgrade would likely also require them to open up the entrance to the female toilets, which was more isolated.

Cr Neil Meiklejohn was the first to speak against the motion.

"My view is that the toilets should be retained and refurbished,” he said.

"I don't think they should be pulled down.”

He said while the toilets had been hit by vandalism, they attracted "no more or less” damage than other toilets.

Cr Meiklejohn noted they were open 24 hours a day, but Mr See pointed out there were other nearby toilets that were open at all hours.

Cr Sheryl Windle supported Cr Meiklejohn, saying the facility "just needs a tidy up.”

With deputy mayor Jo

McNally absent, the vote was split 4-4 and Tracy Dobie used her mayoral power to approve the decision.

She said refurbishing the toilets was not fair to ratepayers when there was no shortage of toilets in the CBD.

"I've been in them once and I'll not set foot inside them again,” Cr Dobie said.

"They are a safety issue for ladies... and an eyesore.

"We have to be realistic about this decision.”

Crs Dobie, Kelly, Yve Stocks and Cameron Gow voted in favour of demolishing the toilets while Crs Meiklejohn, Windle, Vic Pennisi, and Marika McNichol voted against the decision.

The decision to remove the toilets has attracted the ire of the Southern Downs Residents Action Group.

Chairman Peter Kemp said the structure was a piece of history and estimated the toilet block was likely built prior the Second World War.

"Why do we knock down perfectly good masonry structures?” Mr Kemp said

"They keep wanting to demolish buildings because they are too lazy to maintain them.

"It is a travesty.”

Action Group treasurer Donna Cecil said it was disappointing to see the decision despite the number of submissions opposing the demolition.