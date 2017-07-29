23°
Town hall turns into a jazz club

Elyse Wurm | 29th Jul 2017 6:31 PM
TRAVELLER: Karen Walsh made the trip from Darwin to join the fun of Jumpers and Jazz in July.
TRAVELLER: Karen Walsh made the trip from Darwin to join the fun of Jumpers and Jazz in July. Elyse Wurm

VISITORS from far-flung points around Australia gathered to enjoy the entertainment at the Saturday Jazz Lounge today.

Self-confessed "festival-crawler” Jolanta Burek made the trip from Sydney to experience Jumpers and Jazz.

She said the quality of the festival matched others she had seen.

"It's a great atmosphere, it compares very well,” she said.

"There's a real pride in the town and everyone's very friendly.”

Sue Carpenter from Brisbane travelled with Geoff Richardson from Tamborine Mountain to take in the sights and sounds of the festival.

As a crafter herself, she was impressed by the art on display.

"I was amazed because I know the work that goes into it,” she said.

"It's not just crochet, it's technical crocheting.”

Karen Walsh travelled from Darwin to visit a friend in Brisbane, before making the trip west for the festival.

"The whole atmosphere has been wonderful, magic,” she said.

"Jazz has been the highlight and the trees.”

Previously held outside Warwick Town Hall, this year the event was brought indoors and enabled visitors to enjoy wine, cheese and live music in the warm, historic building.

Jumpers and Jazz in July committee treasurer Helen Gross said thethe new format had been "very successful”.

"They have really made it like an old jazz club,” she said.

"It's a cheap day out for $5 (you can go) in and out all day and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

