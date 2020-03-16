QLD Senator tests positive to coronavirus

A TOWNSVILLE-based senator has tested positive for coronavirus.

LNP Senator Susan McDonald this afternoon confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second officially confirmed case of the virus in Townsville and the second Australian politician to contract it.

She did not specify where she believes she contracted the virus from, but it is understood she had no direct contact with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, but has met with people who met with Mr Dutton in recent days.

Senator Susan McDonald

It is understood Senator Susan McDonald did not attend the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos clash at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium, attended by more than 22,000 people, because she felt unwell.

"On Friday evening I began feeling unwell with a sore throat and a mild temperature, so I went to the Townsville Base Hospital Emergency Department to be tested for coronavirus before returning home, where I have been in self-isolation since that time," she said.

"Unfortunately the test has today come back positive and I have now been admitted to hospital, where I will remain under the direction of Queensland Health."

World Health Organisation advice suggests that the risk for contracting the novel coronavirus from someone who isn't showing any symptoms is very low.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Friday, March 13, confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-10 after recently returning from the United States.

The Bulletin can confirm Senator McDonald was at an event on Thursday evening for an NRL's State of Mind program, attended by former North Queensland Cowboys player Antonio Winterstein.

She was also at an event at The Ville Resort and Casino on Friday morning.