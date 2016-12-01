33°
Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

1st Dec 2016 5:07 AM

A RANGE of Toyota vans are being recalled with the Japanese automotive giant asking customers to bring their Hiace vehicles in for repair.

The Toyota recall targets Hiace vans built between 2009 and 2012.

They include models:

  • KDH201
  • KDH221
  • KDH223
  • TRH201
  • TRH221
  • TRH223

Toyota has confirmed that these Hiace vans in automatic, may have issues changing gear.

They may be unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse.

The ACCC warns that if a driver is unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse, it "may increase the risk of an accident".

Hiace owners affected are being sent a letter by Toyota, asking them to bring in the van for free repairs.

Check out the full list of vehicles affected here.

Topics:  cars editors picks motoring recall toyota

