Tracey takes crown

CROWNING MOMENT: Last year's Miss Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield crowns 2017 Miss Warwick Showgirl Tracey Madsen at the Douglas Feez Pavilion last Saturday.

THE Rose City has elected its reigning royalty for the week, with Tracey Madsen crowned the 2017 Warwick Showgirl.

Miss Madsen, 19, took out the 2017 crown at a gala event at the Warwick Showgrounds on Friday night and said she was thrilled to win the title.

"It's a great honour to be representing Warwick and the Warwick Show Society, especially in this the show's 150th year,” she said.

"I'm really looking forward a great deal to getting out and meeting a lot of new people.”

Miss Madsen said her official duties were to sart with the opening of the show on Friday.

"I'll be involved in the official opening with Governor-General Peter Cosgrove at 6pm on Friday night, which is amazing,” she said. It is such a great opportunity to meet him and we'll both be taking a tour of the showgrounds as well.”

Miss Madsen will stay busy through the week with her new title.

"There will be presentations to make for winners of various competitions,” she said.

"I'll also try to get around and talk to everyone, promoting the wonderful Warwick Show, and making sure people get involved and keep coming back.

"I'd really like to be a role model to anyone who might wish to enter the Miss Warwick Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competitions in years to come.”

In two weeks Miss Madsen is off to Toowoomba to compete for the Miss Darling Downs Showgirl title.

After two late entries, Emma Mills was also named the 2017 Warwick Show Rural ambassador, over fellow competitor Leanne Brown.

The 2016 Rural Ambassador Shelley Doyle said she was glad to see two more Warwick women take on the contest at the weekend.

"I'm happy to see we had two entrants put their name in,” Ms Doyle said.

"I think Emma's going to do a fantastic job but both she and Leanne were both really well suited to taking on the job.

"I will now get the opportunity to compete at a regional level in Toowoomba this year so I'll see how I go.

"Hopefully I will be able to represent the Darling Downs as rural ambassador.”

