Track day given green light in light of virus

GREEN LIGHT TO GO: Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland given green light to go ahead despite the growing threat of coronavirus.

MOTORSPORT: After careful consideration, the Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland have decided to continue with their scheduled track day amid coronavirus concerns this weekend.

It was a decision not made lightly by committee members, who were guided by the advice of government warnings and local health care officials.

Committee member Paul Dawson said the event would comply with current health warnings but noted the dynamic and ongoing threat could see the event cancelled before it begins.

“Track days are normally limited to 75 people, so straight away we’re underneath those guidelines of 100 people indoors,” he said.

“We did consider cancelling the event, especially because we didn’t want to stretch the local health care system out.

“But they told us to go ahead.”

With 35 riders expected on track today, a further 75 tomorrow and high 60s on Sunday, Dawson said the club will enact a number of changes to procedures for the safety of riders.

“We normally do a rider’s briefing, that will be electronic this time, it will be something they have to read online,” he said.

“We’re making it so there are no reasons for people to congregate together.

“You’d only have two bikes in the pits anyway, so we don’t have a lot of people coming in close together.”

Despite the growing health concerns, there has been no shortage of interest from riders eager to stay on the track.

“I don’t believe we’ve had any cancellations it’s actually boosted the numbers for these days,” Dawson said.

“This might be the last time they get to go out and ride.

“We’ve got people in helmets, gloves and in their leather suits, the contact they’re making with other people is quite minimal.

“While the risk is still quite low, it’s important to let people do what they want to do and be happy, while keeping people sane at the same time.”