An LNP MP who backed recommendations for criminal sanctions against ministers who fail to keep their registers up-to-date failed to list a property.
Politics

Trad-bashing MP fails to register property

by STEVEN WARDILL
16th Jul 2020 6:22 PM
A SENIOR LNP MP has admitted he failed to list a property on state parliament's Register of Member's Interests after criticising Labor for lacking integrity after the Jackie Trad house scandal.

The Courier-Mail can reveal LNP frontbencher Stephen Bennett is a beneficiary of his son's trust which purchased a Bundaberg commercial property in February this year.

It is understood the Clerk of parliament Neil Laurie has advised Mr Bennett that he should have recorded the property on the register at the same time as he listed his role as a director of the company that conducted the purchase on behalf of the trust.

"To assist my son's small business I went guarantor on a loan and to facilitate that arrangement I was appointed a director of his company and a beneficiary of his family trust," Mr Bennett told The Courier-Mail.

"I made a declaration about this in March and today after receiving further advice I have made a further declaration about a commercial property owned by the family trust.

"I will be making a personal explanation to parliament later today to explain this matter."

Mr Bennett publicly backed recommendations by the Crime and Corruption Commission for criminal sanctions against ministers who fail to keep their registers up-to-date.

Under the so-called Trad Laws introduced by Labor, it must be proven that a minister deliberately omitted information from their public disclosure.

"These laws just let the previous deputy premier off," he told parliament.

"Labor clearly does not recognise the significance of failing to declare a conflict of interest if they categorise the offence as a misdemeanour rather than an indictable offence."

Originally published as Trad-bashing MP fails to register property

