Political scandal bombshell revealed

Jackie Trad has moved to clear up what she calls misconceptions around the Cross River Rail house purchase scandal and 'the mess' it caused.

FORMER Deputy premier Jackie Trad says she is not dishonest and it was "poor paperwork protocols'' that sparked the Gabba house purchase scandal.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Across Australia, to be aired at 7pm tonight, Ms Trad says she and her husband Damien Van Brunschot did talk about the house purchase before he invested in the property.

Former deputy premier Jackie Trad says poor paperwork protocols, not dishonesty, were to blame for the Gabba house purchase scandal. Picture: Peter Wallis

He paid $600,000 for the house, which is within Ms Trad's electorate.

She was in charge of Cross River rail when the house was bought, sparking a Crime and Corruption Commission probe. It found she was not in breach of existing criminal laws but recommended tightening them after the scandal.

"There's a misconception that we didn't talk about it .. we did. It was his investment, but we spoke about it,'' she said.

Ms Trad said she had apologised to her family and electorate of South Brisbane for "this mess'' and she wanted to make it clear that it was poor clerical protocols that contributed, not dishonesty.

"I value integrity above everything else,'' she said.

"I did not do this on purpose. I filled out all the necessary paperwork and gave a verbal undertaking to the Registrar about the third form. I then took six weeks to put it in writing and that's where the trouble was.''

Ms Trad resigned after the Crime and Corruption Commission launched an investigation into claims she interfered with the recruitment of a school principal in her electorate. Picture: Glenn Hunt

Ms Trad said she was the underdog to win the seat of South Brisbane, because the LNP was preferencing the Greens.

But if she won her seat and the Palaszczuk Government was returned, she would not rule out another stint in Cabinet.

"That's up to the premier and caucus,'' she said.

Asked if she regretted telling miners to re-skill before the last federal election, she said:

"That was taken out of context. This government is a big supporter of mining and the coal industry.''

